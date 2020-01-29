D.C. Area-Based U.Group Continues Rapid Growth with Expansion into Indianapolis Market

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D.C. area-based digital transformation partner, U.Group, is marking a year of record growth with news of expansion into the Midwest. With plans to locate in Indianapolis' Northside neighborhood, the company aims to hire 12 people immediately with more than 100 high-skilled positions to become part of its Midwest operations by the close of 2020. The move is part of the company's long-term strategy to diversify its prospective talent pool and partner base.

An established leader in IT innovation, the expansion is the result of U.Group's tremendous success in 2019. The company's rapid growth and reputation for delivering game-changing solutions earned it several accolades, including a spot on the Northern Virginia Technology Council's Tech 100 list for most innovative tech leaders, the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list, and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce's Fantastic 50 growth list as well as its recognition as the state's Top Services Company.

"2019 has been an incredible year for us, and we don't plan on slowing down anytime soon," said CEO Lena Trudeau. "Expanding our operations to a new city enables us to further accelerate our momentum—it will allow us to deliver broader capabilities, deepen existing customer relationships as well as forge new ones, and amplify the impact we create for our customers."

U.Group's Vice President of Strategy & Operations, a native Hoosier, had this to say about the expansion: "When we were considering a new hub for U.Group, Indianapolis made perfect sense. The city is a great fit for U.Group from a culture, collaboration, and talent perspective and we feel right at home," explained Anuj Vedak. "With an incredible mix of tech startups and mature corporations, expanding into Indianapolis also affords us the opportunity to be part of this next phase of the city's growth. We look forward to being an early partner in their innovation ecosystem."

The company's Midwest presence will play an invaluable role in the fulfillment of a recently-awarded three-year, $100M contract for DevSecOps services, the largest in company history, and the expansion of existing relationships with local partners. With nearly 300 employees, primarily in its D.C. area and Portland, Oregon offices, U.Group will continue to hire new talent and amplify its presence in all three major markets. Interested applicants may apply online.

About U.Group

U.Group is a digital transformation partner helping organizations solve their most complex problems and create new strategic opportunities. Consistently named among Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies, U.Group uses human-centered design, data science, engineering, and ingenuity to help organizations inside and outside the federal government work more efficiently and reach their audiences more effectively. Headquartered in Arlington, VA with over 280 employees nationwide, U.Group is proud to be a woman-led organization. To learn more visit www.u.group.

