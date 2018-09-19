DC Auto Dealer, Koons of Silver Spring, Announces Washington Capitals Goalie, Braden Holtby, as new Spokesperson
16:31 ET
SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive dealer, Koons of Silver Spring, a multi-franchised Ford, Lincoln and Mazda dealership near Washington DC, announces Washington Capitals Goalie and 2018 Stanley Cup Champion, Braden Holtby, as their new Spokesperson.
"We wanted a spokesperson who fit our brand, someone known for working hard, just like we do," said Alex Perdikis, President and Owner of Koons of Silver Spring. "Braden Holtby was a natural choice for us."
"The entire team at Koons of Silver Spring is fantastic, just easy to work with," said Holtby, "And the campaign is really fun, so it was a great match."
Commercials starring Holtby, produced by CLC Agency, will begin airing in October.
Website: www.koonsofsilverspring.com
Twitter: @koonsmotors
Instagram - @koonsmotors
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/KoonsSilverSpringFord/
https://www.facebook.com/KoonsMazda/
