DC-Based Startup Public Spend Forum Awarded Phase II SBIR to Expand Supplier Intelligence Platform to Meet USAF, DOD Emerging Technology Needs

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Spend Forum (PSF), a Washington D.C.-based startup focused on providing public sector supplier intelligence, was awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to expand its supplier and contract data sets of 1.9 million suppliers within its market intelligence tool, GovShop .

Under the proposed effort, this expansion can be deployed across the needs of the USAF and other Department of Defense (DOD) sponsor organizations, and will further enhance GovShop's machine learning algorithms to allow DOD contracting and program staff to rapidly identify and vet suppliers.

"Market and supplier intelligence is critical to achieving successful acquisition and procurement outcomes," said Raj Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Public Spend Forum. "We're excited to continue building GovShop datasets and algorithms by applying cutting edge machine learning and AI approaches that support both identification and matching of suppliers with requirements."

The mission impact and outcomes of this project will provide the USAF and the DOD the ability to:

Rapidly identify emerging and non-traditional suppliers across the world

Identify local sources of supply that can be deployed to support contingency operations

Support vetting of suppliers through increasing levels of intelligence on each supplier

The primary sponsors for this phase II SBIR award include Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC); Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC); Air Force Contracting Career Field Management Team (DAF/ACT) and Market Intelligence Team (DAFACT MIT); Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND); and Secretary of the Air Force Chief Architect Office (SAF/AQ CAO).

About Public Spend Forum and GovShop

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a global market and supplier intelligence platform for public sector markets. Through GovShop, its free supplier and contract intelligence platform, PSF provides local/state/federal and international government agencies comprehensive supplier and contract data across all markets.

