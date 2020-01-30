DC: CAIR, Civil Rights Partners to Respond to Expected Trump Announcement of Expanded Muslim Ban

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, January 31, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), along with other civil rights organizations, will hold a news conference to respond to President Trump's expected announcement of an expansion of the Muslim Ban executive orders.

[MEDIA NOTE: If the expansion has not been announced by the time of the news conference, contact CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-999-8292, rmccaw@cair.com, for updates.]

WHAT: CAIR, Civil Rights Partners Respond to Expected Expansion of the Trump's Muslim Ban

WHEN: Friday, January 31, 3 p.m.

WHERE: CAIR's Capitol Hill Headquarters, 453 New Jersey Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20003

CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com

According to Politico, Trump is expected to reveal an expansion of the ban this Friday.

SEE: Trump Expected to Reveal Travel Ban Expansion on Friday (Politico)

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/30/trump-travel-ban-expansion-109659

Politico states: "The expected announcement -- confirmed by two people familiar with the matter -- had initially been planned for this past Monday to coincide with the three-year anniversary of the original order, which restricted travel from several majority-Muslim nations. But the administration was delayed as it responded to the fast-spreading coronavirus, according to an administration official."

According to that report, one of the changes calls for people coming from Sudan, a Muslim majority nation, to be barred from the U.S. diversity visa program. A draft of the expanded ban would place restrictions on six other countries. Countries that have been considered for new restrictions include Belarus, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, and Tanzania. It is not clear which countries will be on the final list.

Earlier this week, CAIR and other organizations took part in a court hearing and rally in Richmond Va., challenging the Trump administration's Muslim Ban based on its discriminatory intent.

Video: Full News Conference Following Muslim Ban Court Hearing in Richmond, Va.

https://youtu.be/zKE9_pET8o0

CAIR's mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com ; CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ayan Ajeen, aajeen@cair.com

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

