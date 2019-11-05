D.C. Customers: Saucey Wants to Pay For Your Parking Ticket

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucey, the on-demand alcohol delivery app, is offering to pay for its customers' parking tickets as it launches its service in Washington D.C.

"Not only will Saucey continue to eradicate your risk of getting parking tickets altogether by delivering drinks directly to your doorstep, but in the event that you do get one because you parked in a loading zone for 2 minutes too long, we want to cover it for you," says Saucey founder and CEO, Chris Vaughn. "Because few things unite us as people as much as our collective love for a good drink and our collective hatred of parking tickets."

By helping customers shoulder the burden of parking ticket fees that are so often incurred while running menial errands (such as going on a beer run), Saucey seeks to highlight the ease and efficiency of ordering alcohol delivery via their app. Why not stay home and let the liquor store come to you when it's as easy as tapping a button?

All Saucey asks is that customers take that $50 they would have been forced to fork over to The Man and spend it on something that makes them happy instead. Like alcohol delivery.

How to participate:

Create an account using our IOS or Android app, or via the Saucey website. You must be a new customer located in Washington D.C.

Use the same email you registered with to email us a picture of your citation and delivery address at tickets@saucey.com.

Make sure the name on the ticket matches the one on your account. If the vehicle is registered under a different name, please also send in a picture of your license plate.

Wait for confirmation from our team. If this is during normal business hours (8am-12am PST), you should get a response within the hour.

Place an order with a total greater than or equivalent to the amount of your citation.

Once your order is complete, we'll refund your order up to $50 and send you a receipt.

Enjoy your Saucey order.

See the full list of rules here

Saucey's recent expansion to new cities builds on existing on-demand service in Los Angeles , San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento, Chicago, New York and Dallas.

This promotion will run through November 22nd, but is limited to the first 100 participants.

Saucey is an alcohol e-commerce platform based out of Los Angeles, California, currently operating in various markets across the United States, including Los Angeles, CA; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; San Jose, CA; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; Dallas, TX; and Washington D.C. . Founded in 2014, Saucey provides on-demand delivery of beer, wine, and spirits to customers via their mobile app and website.

