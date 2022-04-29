DC Distribution Networks Market in China to record USD 1.13 Bn growth | Telecom segment to generate maximum revenue | Technavio

Apr 29, 2022, 04:45 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DC distribution networks market size in China is expected to increase by USD 1.13 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period. According to the report, the telecom segment is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The report on the DC distribution networks market in China provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The DC distribution networks market in China is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established players that are into the production of DC distribution networks in China for various industries. Vendors in the market are continuously working on developing efficient and high-performing DC distribution networks for their clients. Some prominent vendors are focusing on increasing the adoption of DC distribution networks in China for different applications during the forecast period.
Technavio identifies ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE Mobisol GmbH, Generac Power Systems Inc., IDEALPLUSING TECHNOLOGY, Johnson Controls International Plc, Nextek Power Systems, Shenzhen Mulview Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Signify NV as dominant players.
Although factors such as better transmission capacity, increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles, and the surging demand for LEDs will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing preference for gas generators and the difficulties in keeping pace with changing customer demand will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
DC Distribution Networks Market in China 2022-2026: Segmentation
The DC distribution networks market in China is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Telecom
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Others
- Type
- Medium Voltage
- Low Voltage
- High Voltage
The telecom industry is the prime end-user for DC distribution networks in China. This can be attributed to the high dependence on the DC power supply in the telecom industry to maintain online status. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Similarly, by type, the medium voltage segment will account for maximum sales in the market. Medium-voltage DC distribution networks are cost-effective, durable, dependable, and compact in nature. In addition, these networks boost transmission capacity, fortify grid infrastructure, reduce losses, and offer reactive power compensation and load flow management. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The DC distribution networks market report covers the following areas:
- DC Distribution Networks Market size
- DC Distribution Networks Market trends
- DC Distribution Networks Market industry analysis
DC Distribution Networks Market in China 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the DC distribution networks market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the DC distribution networks market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
DC Distribution Networks Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist DC distribution networks market growth in China during the next five years
- Estimation of the DC distribution networks market size in China and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the DC distribution networks market in China
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of DC distribution networks market vendors in China
|
DC Distribution Networks Market in China: Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.83%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.13 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.28
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC
|
Performing market contribution
|
China at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE Mobisol GmbH, Generac Power Systems Inc., IDEALPLUSING TECHNOLOGY, Johnson Controls International Plc, Nextek Power Systems, Shenzhen Mulview Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Signify NV
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic equipment and instruments
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
- Exhibit 06: China- Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: China market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 17: Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 19: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 21: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Medium voltage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Medium voltage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Medium voltage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Low voltage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Low voltage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Low voltage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 High voltage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: High voltage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: High voltage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor Landscape
- Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 40: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 42: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 43: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 44: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 45: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Emerson Electric Co.
- Exhibit 46: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 48: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.5 ENGIE Mobisol GmbH
- Exhibit 50: ENGIE Mobisol GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 51: ENGIE Mobisol GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: ENGIE Mobisol GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.6 Generac Power Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 53: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 IDEALPLUSING TECHNOLOGY
- Exhibit 57: IDEALPLUSING TECHNOLOGY - Overview
- Exhibit 58: IDEALPLUSING TECHNOLOGY - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: IDEALPLUSING TECHNOLOGY - Key offerings
- 10.8 Johnson Controls International Plc
- Exhibit 60: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus
- 10.9 Nextek Power Systems
- Exhibit 64: Nextek Power Systems - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Nextek Power Systems - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Nextek Power Systems - Key offerings
- 10.10 Shenzhen Mulview Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 67: Shenzhen Mulview Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Shenzhen Mulview Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Shenzhen Mulview Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 70: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 Signify NV
- Exhibit 74: Signify NV - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Signify NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Signify NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Signify NV - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 79: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations
