DC Distribution Networks Market in China to record USD 1.13 Bn growth | Telecom segment to generate maximum revenue | Technavio

The DC distribution networks market in China is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established players that are into the production of DC distribution networks in China for various industries. Vendors in the market are continuously working on developing efficient and high-performing DC distribution networks for their clients. Some prominent vendors are focusing on increasing the adoption of DC distribution networks in China for different applications during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE Mobisol GmbH, Generac Power Systems Inc., IDEALPLUSING TECHNOLOGY, Johnson Controls International Plc, Nextek Power Systems, Shenzhen Mulview Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Signify NV as dominant players.

Although factors such as better transmission capacity, increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles, and the surging demand for LEDs will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing preference for gas generators and the difficulties in keeping pace with changing customer demand will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Purchase our full report to uncover successful strategies adopted by leading vendors and the factors impacting the vendor landscape.

DC Distribution Networks Market in China 2022-2026: Segmentation

The DC distribution networks market in China is segmented as below:

End-user

Telecom



Industrial



Commercial



Others

Type

Medium Voltage



Low Voltage



High Voltage

The telecom industry is the prime end-user for DC distribution networks in China. This can be attributed to the high dependence on the DC power supply in the telecom industry to maintain online status. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Similarly, by type, the medium voltage segment will account for maximum sales in the market. Medium-voltage DC distribution networks are cost-effective, durable, dependable, and compact in nature. In addition, these networks boost transmission capacity, fortify grid infrastructure, reduce losses, and offer reactive power compensation and load flow management. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The DC distribution networks market report covers the following areas:

DC Distribution Networks Market in China 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the DC distribution networks market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the DC distribution networks market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

DC Distribution Networks Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist DC distribution networks market growth in China during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the DC distribution networks market size in China and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the DC distribution networks market in China

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of DC distribution networks market vendors in China

DC Distribution Networks Market in China: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.83% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.28 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution China at 100% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE Mobisol GmbH, Generac Power Systems Inc., IDEALPLUSING TECHNOLOGY, Johnson Controls International Plc, Nextek Power Systems, Shenzhen Mulview Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Signify NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic equipment and instruments

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 06: China - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: China market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Type

6.3 Medium voltage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Medium voltage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Medium voltage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Low voltage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Low voltage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Low voltage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 High voltage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: High voltage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: High voltage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 39: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 42: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 43: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 44: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 45: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 46: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 48: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.5 ENGIE Mobisol GmbH

Exhibit 50: ENGIE Mobisol GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 51: ENGIE Mobisol GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 52: ENGIE Mobisol GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Generac Power Systems Inc.

Exhibit 53: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 IDEALPLUSING TECHNOLOGY

Exhibit 57: IDEALPLUSING TECHNOLOGY - Overview



Exhibit 58: IDEALPLUSING TECHNOLOGY - Product and service



Exhibit 59: IDEALPLUSING TECHNOLOGY - Key offerings

10.8 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 60: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 61: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Nextek Power Systems

Exhibit 64: Nextek Power Systems - Overview



Exhibit 65: Nextek Power Systems - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Nextek Power Systems - Key offerings

10.10 Shenzhen Mulview Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Shenzhen Mulview Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Shenzhen Mulview Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Shenzhen Mulview Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 70: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 71: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 Signify NV

Exhibit 74: Signify NV - Overview



Exhibit 75: Signify NV - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Signify NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Signify NV - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$



Exhibit 79: Research Methodology



Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

