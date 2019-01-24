DC PLUG Clears Final Legal Hurdle

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The District of Columbia Court of Appeals this week affirmed the rulings of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) approving the first phase of the District of Columbia Power Line Undergrounding (DC PLUG) initiative. DC PLUG is a joint effort between the Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), the District of Columbia Department of Transportation (DDOT), and other District agencies to improve the electric service reliability and reduce the impact of storm-related outages in the District, by placing select systems underground.

"The Court affirmed the Commission's decision on all points and this represents the final legal hurdle for DC PLUG," stated Chairman Willie L. Phillips. "The planning for DC PLUG has continued during the appeal, so the Commission looks forward to Pepco and DDOT beginning construction in the near future."

For next steps, Pepco and DDOT are expected to begin construction this Spring in the American University Park and Friendship Heights communities.

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

