DC Public Schools Partners With Tech Company Senseware to Improve Air Quality in Schools

VIENNA, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senseware , a pioneer in indoor air quality, can now be found in all 112 public schools in Washington, DC. Through their real-time data and cloud technology platform, Senseware makes spaces smart and healthy. At the touch of a button, customers can access live mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and environmental data and recommendations.

With the help of Senseware , school administrators can monitor classrooms and other spaces to ensure that air quality is optimized to reduce viral transmission and mitigate risk.



"As a parent myself, it is crucial to know our kids are safe while at school. DC Public Schools has put the health of their students and teachers first. At Senseware , we've committed to helping schools nationwide safely reopen. We want parents and teachers to feel confident about going back to in-person learning. Beyond our technology, we provide training and resources on how to create the safest environment for their community," said CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Serene Al-Momen.

DC Public Schools and The Department of General Services said in their School Preparedness Memo that "After various solutions were vetted, the best solution was Senseware . This platform will allow us to answer the most basic question— is it working and what we can do to continue to improve the indoor air quality."

With the pandemic, the need for indoor air quality monitoring has greatly increased in all public spaces including, schools, office buildings, sports arenas, restaurants, and beyond. As more people see the business opportunity, more indoor air quality companies are popping up. Senseware has been around for over seven years, with 36 patents to their name, and has built a reputation of trust. They pride themselves on meeting and exceeding WELL air quality standards. That means they over-deliver on every promise they make to their customers.

About Senseware:

Senseware is a recognized leader in providing cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology for schools, entertainment venues, retailers, and commercial spaces. Senseware's products can sync with any monitoring device to provide critical insights in real-time, from anywhere, and customizable to any environment. With live data, Senseware delivers the most comprehensive Indoor Air Quality monitoring system to mitigate against potential airborne threats. For more information, visit: https://www.senseware.co/

Contact:

571-766-6443

[email protected]

SOURCE Senseware

Related Links

https://www.senseware.co

