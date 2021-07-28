D.C. Small Businesses Celebrate Opening of In-Person Sportsbooks as a Boost in Pandemic Recovery

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a grueling year, local businesses will receive a boost in revenue and foot traffic with the opening of their own sportsbooks. Starting July 29, small businesses in the District will offer in-person sports betting to their patrons through a partnership with GambetDC, the District's Sportsbook. The well-known local businesses offering this new experience include Ben's Next Door, Lou's City Bar, Takoma Station Tavern, and Dirty Water.

On Friday, July 30, the locations spearheading the in-person sports betting program are celebrating the occasion by hosting big events for their patrons from 7 pm to midnight. The events will showcase the new self-service sports betting kiosks and offer a glimpse of the exciting future ahead for local businesses partnering with GambetDC. These simultaneous events will also feature local sports figures, like Brian Mitchell, Rick 'Doc' Walker, Fred Smoot, and Santana Moss, as well as prizes, exciting programming, and more for those in attendance.

"The pandemic was the biggest challenge I've ever had to experience; we lost 85% of our staff," said Kamal Ali , owner of Ben's Next Door, a staple in the District. "Getting our night shift back has helped, but there still is work to be done. Now we've got this new way to bring people in for them to have fun, and it's going to be wonderful."

"Our goal is to be the top sports bar in the District, so adding sports betting was an easy decision," said Mark Helliwell, managing partner of Lou's City Bar. "With GambetDC, we have a partner that's as invested in our success as we are, and we can't wait to get started."

"This partnership with GambetDC is game-changing for Dirty Water," said Chris DeFelice, owner of Dirty Water. "Our goal has always been to be the best location in D.C. for sports fans and we feel this new venture puts us over the top."

"Takoma Station Tavern is extremely excited to offer another form of entertainment to our establishment, community, and our Takoma family," said David Boyd, owner of Takoma Station Tavern. "We are happy to offer in-house sports wagering along side our live music and great food and drink options."

GambetDC, which is powered by DC Lottery, is focused on supporting local businesses in their effort to bounce back from the pandemic. The local businesses opening their own sportsbook with the help of GambetDC will receive a boost in revenue resulting from a 5% commission on all sports betting sales and a 1% commission on the cashing of sports betting products.

The people of the District are getting a win through this program as well. Not only are the experiences at some of their favorite local businesses improving with new sports betting offerings, but revenue from the GambetDC program goes back to D.C. through the city's General Fund.

"We are excited to support these iconic local businesses and to help them return from the pandemic better than they were when it started," said Nicole Jordan, Director of Marketing & Communications for DC Lottery. "Together, GambetDC and these local businesses are going to prove that betting on D.C. is always a good decision."

About GambetDC

GambetDC is Washington, D.C.'s sportsbook. It is a new betting experience in the District making live betting and wagering on sporting events just as easy as watching them. Whether you bet using the GambetDC app, website, or a local self-serving kiosk, you can bet with friends, have fun, game responsibly, and join a community of winners. Bet on the home team, any team, or game around the globe. GambetDC is powered by the DC Lottery – the same Lottery you've known and trusted since 1982. Like the DC Lottery's traditional lottery games, net revenues generated from GambetDC are returned to the District's General Fund to directly benefit the residents and the economic vitality of the District of Columbia. You can find more information about GambetDC here. @GambetDC, #BetonDC

