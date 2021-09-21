DC Statehood: Essential for Abortion Access, Voting Rights, and Racial Justice

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood Advocates for DC, Maryland, & NoVa (PPADMV) presents a virtual town hall on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5:00 - 5:45 p.m. (ET) with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson to discuss the movement for DC statehood and the urgent threats to reproductive and voting rights. Emceed by PPADMV Co-Executive Director Dr. Laura Meyers, Mayor Bowser and President Johnson will dig into the connections between statehood, access to reproductive health care, voter suppression, and the fight for racial justice.

Statement from Muriel Bowser, Mayor, Washington, DC

"The time is now for DC statehood. The disenfranchisement of 700,000 Americans living in Washington, DC is a civil rights issue, a voting rights issue, a racial justice issue, and yes, a reproductive health issue. Generations of Washingtonians have been denied the right to participate in our democracy – to have our voices and votes heard in Congress, to help shape the future of our nation, and to have a say on Supreme Court justices. It is time to right this historic wrong so that DC values have a vote in the U.S. House and representation in the U.S. Senate."

Statement from Alexis McGill Johnson, President, Planned Parenthood Action Fund

"It's past time that the values, voices, and votes of the 700,000 residents of the District are reflected in Congress. With the vast majority of those who are disenfranchised by the lack of statehood being Black and Latinx residents, it is clear that the fight for DC statehood is a fight for racial justice and equitable access to health care, including sexual and reproductive health care. DC's residents deserve a say in the policies that determine their health outcomes, shape their lives, and inform their futures. I look forward to being in conversation with Dr. Laura Meyers and Mayor Muriel Bowser about the long fight for DC statehood and the urgent need to transform our democracy into one that represents all of us."

Statement from Laura Meyers, Co-CEO, Planned Parenthood Advocates for DC, Maryland & NoVa

"PPADMV has witnessed firsthand how congressional interference in local issues adversely affects the ability of DC's residents to safely access vital health care services. Without statehood, those who call DC home are vulnerable to the types of abortion restrictions that have passed across the country. Congress already forbids DC from using its local dollars to cover abortion for patients on Medicaid. And, even though DC residents consistently elect pro-reproductive health leaders, without statehood Congress could impose restrictions preventing the District from implementing pro-reproductive health laws it passes locally. If we're going to ensure abortion access, voting rights, and racial justice for the people of DC, statehood is essential."

The interactive virtual event occurs on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5:00 - 5:45 p.m. and will be streamed over Zoom and Facebook LIVE with a Q & A following the presentations. Register for the Zoom here . Register for the Facebook LIVE here .

Planned Parenthood Advocates for DC, Maryland & NoVa (PPADMV) is Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC's and Planned Parenthood of Maryland's shared 501(c)(4) advocacy organization. PPADMV advocates legislatively, politically and electorally in Maryland, Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia for priorities that are part of Planned Parenthood's mission, which includes fighting for people to be able to make their own reproductive choices.

Planned Parenthood Advocates for DC, Maryland & NoVa fights to protect and expand access to reproductive health care and build local power to influence and promote accountability among state and local policy makers.

