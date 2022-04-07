DCAP.Finance: The First Crypto Real Estate Syndicate Legally Recognized as a DAO in the United States of America

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCAP ($DCAP-BNB) crypto is catching the eye of investors as they hosted their first "Ask Me Anything" on Tuesday April 5th, 2022 making a major announcement that they are the first Real Estate Syndicate DAO in the US.

DCAP

Decentralized Capital Allocation Protocol, "DCAP", is a cash flow asset management corporation operating a cryptocurrency on Binance Smart Chain. Designed to thrive and be supported by a growing portfolio of properties with stable cash flow, DCAP is a token to be backed by tokenized real estate assets. To achieve this, they established the first legally recognized real estate syndicate DAO in the US.

A DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization, which, broken down, is an organization that operates on a predefined set of rules written into a smart contract, and deployed onto a blockchain. Wyoming is the first and only state to recognize DAO's as a legal business structure and is a subset of an LLC.

The company structures each syndicate into its own DAO and operates an ecosystem where accredited investors can seamlessly diversify their portfolio across their syndication properties, their equity token (like a REIT), their ecosystem token (redistribution and revenue share), and their currency (like bitcoin). Investors are able to be as liquid as a REIT but receive the tax benefits of a syndicate with its depreciation pass through on investor properties. This type of environment aims to create greater adoption into cryptocurrency with accredited investors and offers robust 1031 exchange opportunities.

Partnering with Owner of Kahuna Investments and best-selling real estate syndicate author, Corey Peterson, DCAP is purchasing a 200 unit / 632 bed student apartment complex at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, PA. The asset is projected to yield $35,621,000 in rent within the first six years.

It's worth pointing out that DCAP has just recently launched, and the aforementioned property would be its first deal. A deal of this size would generate roughly $5 million in net cash for the crypto in year six and about $1 million in net cash flow through years 1-6.

At the time of writing this, DCAP is up 298.8% since launching on March 18th, 2022.

