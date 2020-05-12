DCART launches electric wagon "ORGO" on Indiegogo

The ORGO was designed to comfortably carry two children and any additional luggage. The electronic control system guarantees that the ORGO can be used with ease by parents of small children anywhere in the world.

The two 240W motors and lithium-ion battery make it possible to use the ORGO all day without having to worry about recharging. The wagon even has enough battery power to go uphill with a load of up to 60 kilograms.

The ORGO's highly durable suspension and intuitive/ergonomic design enables easy handling for long periods of time, and there is also a triple safety lock to prevent accidents. The folding function allows the ORGO to be conveniently stored even in mid-sized vehicles.

Users can also choose from a wide range of accessories (mosquito net, rain cover, wind cover, cup holder, smartphone holder, etc.) to optimize the ORGO for their individual needs.

DCART is preparing to make the ORGO available in three models (shared-mobility, consumer, and industrial) as a diversified and innovative product equipped with indoor self-driving and various other smart technologies.

DCART's vision is to create a dynamic and design-centric cart that guarantees the comfortable and safe transport of people and goods for all humanity. Starting with the ORGO, the company plans to continue providing innovative products for customers.

DCART recently featured the ORGO at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, where it received positive feedback from many industry representatives as well as invitations to open its own shop/stall in large shopping facilities.

DCART CEO Byung Hak Yun said, "Our mission is to provide people all over the world with the safest and most effective mobility solutions, giving them the gift of freedom of movement."

For more detailed information on ORGO, visit https://igg.me/at/orgo-electric-wagon/x#/.

