Dchained Introduces First-Ever Crypto-Literacy and Community Platform Specifically Tailored for Everyday Investors - New and Emerging Blockchain Crypto Explored in Depth

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dchained (https://dchained.com/) recently announced the official launch of its crypto-investment learning platform. Filled with up-to-date news, expert articles and newsletters, discussion forums with insiders, live Q&A sessions, archived content library, and an active community, the Dchained platform is intended to be the go-to reference destination for investors seeking crypto-currency information and insights. The platform offers a wealth of free information to visitors, as well as exclusive member-only access to expert analytics, guides, and real-time updates of cryptocurrency developments.

"Cryptocurrency has long been considered unapproachable and complex for many investors, often written with highly technical language that makes it both difficult to understand and intimidating to start investing in," said Edmund McCormack, Dchained Co-Founder. "That's one of the main reasons why crypto-investors were caught off guard in 2017. They were buying Bitcoin and Ethereum at sky-high prices, only to be caught in the pinch by a significant pullback in prices. A little knowledge would have gone a long way there. And although learning how crypto and the crypto-market works can't completely insulate you from a loss, it can sure keep new investors from making simple, easy-to-avoid mistakes that experts routinely avoid. The more educated you are, the more prepared you'll be. That's why we developed Dchained."

Dchained: Exclusive Crypto Info for Smart Investors

Founded by tech and crypto-investing veteran, Edmund McCormack, Dchained is intended for two types of audiences: the casual crypto investor who does not have time to search out market changes and the latest research, and investors who are just getting started in crypto-investing and need a detailed primer. Dchained provides each type of investor a thorough education, giving them the insight and wisdom they need to make wise and timely decisions.

Dchained provides a central location where many important crypto-investment topics are explored, including:

Crypto Explained: Explore in-depth topics and questions that often confuse even seasoned investors. What is the difference between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies? How is cryptocurrency regulated? How can blockchains be monetized in other ways for investors, etc.?

Up-to-date News: Alerts related to news in the crypto-investing sphere; along with discussions regarding any long-term influences or ramifications on investment opportunities based on that news.

Trading Information: Step-by-step overviews of what investors need to identify investment opportunities, keep track of established and emerging regulations, and other important information related to crypto investing. Including crucial tax-reporting information.

Dchained: Key Membership Benefits

Dchained also gathers an expert panel to help crypto-investors understand the market from various perspectives, like software and blockchain development, financial services, real estate, medical, taxes, and financial services. Dchained membership includes:

Access to easily understood guides on crypto and how to begin investing.

Wake up with expertly curated top-stories in crypto news.

Access expert analysis on market changes and new developments.

Receive live, real-time investing alerts.

Save time and stay current, to invest with confidence.

"We've created a team of experts with years of development & financial experience with blockchain and cryptocurrencies to provide a custom service for retail investors looking to remain up-to-date and well-positioned to capitalize on profitable investment opportunities," said Edmund McCormack. "Our expert team synthesizes the latest market changes and blockchain developments for our members throughout the week; along with real-time investing alerts, so that investors can save time, worry less, and invest confidently to grow their short and long-term gains in cryptocurrencies."

To learn more about the platform, please visit the Dchained explainer video. And to stay updated on upcoming investment news, or scheduled Q&A events with featured experts, follow Dchained on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram.

