DCI Boomerangs Into New Digital Banking Success Led by Tanna Faulkner

HUTCHINSON, Kan., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software and related digital technologies, is riding a new high tide of success in nationwide sales, marketing, and digital channel strategic initiatives led by recently-promoted Tanna Faulkner, Senior Vice President of Sales and Digital Channels.

Tanna Faulkner, DCI SVP of Sales and Digital Channels

Faulkner joined DCI in 2018 to lead strategic initiatives designed to expand the company's footprint in new digital banking solutions beyond its flagship iCore360 bank management software, internet/mobile banking and other products. In less than two years she has ushered partnerships and innovations that resulted in new artificial intelligence banking products for DCI, and was also tapped to lead nationwide sales for the company, marshalling the most bountiful 16-month sales record in the company's history—for the second time in 20 years.

Says Faulkner with her trademark beaming smile, "I am what we at DCI refer to as a 'boomerang' employee. This isn't my first time on the team."

Faulkner's talents in banking and its technological aspects were formed early, as the daughter of prominent Kansas banker Don Peterson, who also served on the DCI board of directors into the late 1990's. Faulkner first joined DCI in 1998 as an account manager and within months, transitioned into new-client sales where she soon started generating record results and expanding DCI to markets as far west as California before being named Vice President of Sales a few short years later. Soon after, Faulkner's innate talent for relationship selling built a broad national client base for DCI, plus lucrative third-party relationships, setting the then-highest sales records in the company's history.

In the mid-2000's, Faulkner was also instrumental in helping DCI convert 100% of their legacy mainframe customers onto the company's then-new pc-based iCore platform within an unheard of 18-month period.

In 2007, Faulkner left DCI and spent the next 11 years successfully broadening her expertise in other areas of bank technology sales, research and consulting. Says Faulkner, "I've had the opportunity to look at the DCI culture and progress from both inside and outside the company for more than 22 years. I've admired how committed DCI is to women leadership and their approach to innovation, so I'm glad to have boomeranged back to DCI where it is almost like grabbing the baton from myself where I left off, but with a second wind and a new burst of energy."

Sarah Fankhauser, DCI President and CEO, said of Faulkner, "Tanna is a natural at building genuine, personal relationships, and she is a master at understanding the complete picture to achieve the win/win needed for everyone's benefit. She is a tireless dynamo that knows our industry inside and out and is an inspiring leader, but never too busy to step in and lend a hand."

"I'm excited to be in the midst of such a digital revolution here at DCI," continued Faulkner. "And we've got such a talented team. It is exhilarating to see the progressive things we're doing to lead the digital curve, keeping our clients competitive and their customers prosperous."

Faulkner graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Accounting. She and her husband, Tom, live in Hutchinson and have three children and 10 grandchildren.

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and related technologies for community banks nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several clients serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360, DCI provides integrated, digital omnichannel solutions for online/mobile/AI banking, onboarding, private ATM network/card management, tellers, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech ForwardTop 100 technology provider by American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected].

