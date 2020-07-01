DCI Moves Ahead to Name Fankhauser as Only Female CEO Among Core Banking Providers

HUTCHINSON, Kan., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software and related digital technologies for community financial institutions nationwide, today announced that Sarah Fankhauser, DCI President and COO, has been named as the company's fifth Chief Executive Officer, and reportedly the only current female CEO among major core providers in the U.S. bank technology industry.

Sarah Fankhauser, DCI President and CEO

The move, announced last week to DCI clients in a letter from company chairman and prominent Kansas banker Keith Hughes, comes ahead of schedule after Fankhauser was previously named the company's President and COO in April, with original plans for her to be named CEO later in the year after the formal retirement of current CEO, John H. Jones.

Jones stated that he decided to step down as CEO ahead of schedule due to the impact of COVID-19, adding, "With the transition plan already in place, and Sarah fully prepared to step in, I decided that accelerating the transition would be the best decision for both myself and DCI. I know she is ready to lead DCI to new heights with purpose and distinction, and I'm proud to see her lead DCI as its first female CEO."

As originally planned, Jones will remain on the board of directors and also serve in an executive support role to steer the final phases of the company's new multi-million-dollar underground data center in Kansas City, until his official retirement on October 15, 2020.

Jones joined DCI in 1999 as COO and has served as President and CEO since the untimely death of A.J. Krail in late 2003. During his tenure, Jones completed—and expanded—Krail's vision to transition the company from legacy mainframe technology to the cloud-based, API-driven iCore360 core banking software, and led the company through multiple successes in expansion, acquisitions and profits.

In his letter to clients, Hughes stated, "DCI clients can feel reassured and fortunate to have such a highly qualified and prepared leader as Sarah ready to take the baton from John, who, with our deep gratitude, has led DCI as CEO so skillfully and admirably for over 20 years." Added Hughes, "This is an important milestone for DCI and the entire core bank technology industry, and we can all look forward with anticipation as she guides DCI into a new digital future."

Said Fankhauser, "I'm honored by the confidence that John and the board have given me to assume this role, and the magnitude of responsibility it carries for our employees and clients. I pledge to carry it out with the same integrity, humility and thoughtfulness of those before me, and I'm looking forward to the bold new heights we'll achieve in digital banking in the coming years."

Fankhauser, a former banker, joined DCI in 1993 and quickly rose through the ranks at DCI. During a 2009 reorganization, Fankhauser was promoted to Executive Vice President under Jones. Sarah and her husband Daren, also a senior executive at DCI, are parents of twin daughters at Kansas State University. Sarah is an avid KSU football fan, enjoys biking trail routes in Kansas and Colorado, and has served on the Rise Up Reno County (Community That Cares) board of directors.

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and related technologies for community banks nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several clients serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360, DCI provides integrated, digital omnichannel solutions for online/mobile/AI banking, onboarding, private ATM network/card management, tellers, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech ForwardTop 100 technology provider by American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Mark Harris, VP, Marketing

(620) 694-6771

[email protected]

SOURCE DCI

Related Links

http://www.datacenterinc.com

