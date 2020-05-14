DCI Promotes Paul Jones to Oversee Bank Core Conversions and Professional Services

HUTCHINSON, Kan., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software and related digital technologies for community financial institutions nationwide, has promoted Paul Jones to Vice President, Professional Services, assuming the senior management of core bank software conversions, implementations and professional services.

Paul Jones

"The future of DCI core conversions and professional services is in good hands with Paul," said Sarah Fankhauser, DCI President and COO. "His encyclopedic knowledge, intuitive leadership and unique talent for designing the right teams and approaches for each bank's needs has made our conversions smooth as silk—and our customers love him for it."

Jones began his career in banking over 30 years ago as a drive up teller, quickly progressing through multiple positions in deposits, operations, core system conversions and as AVP/Sales Manager for a Bank of America call center. In 2004 Jones joined DCI as a Project Manager on core conversions where his skills earned him promotions to Implementations Manager in 2009 and Implementations Officer in 2015.

Through his deft handling of hundreds of iCore360 conversions and operational reviews, Jones has built a reputation as an analytical decision maker with a knack for finding the right solutions for each client project, no matter the challenge. Among the many examples: leading a simultaneous conversion of seven individual Bank of America locations into one iCore360 client over a single weekend, and a recent conversion for a multi-branch, half-billion dollar bank during Coronavirus restrictions that could not be rescheduled. To ensure the bank was fully operational on time yet still Covid-compliant, Jones spearheaded the company's first completely virtual iCore360 conversion without any DCI personnel on site, and no incident or inconvenience to the bank or their customers.

DCI clients consistently praise and recommend Jones by name for his attention to detail, preparation and ability to lead teams that turn a process most community banks expect to be difficult and hectic into a professional, smooth and painless experience. One bank COO in WA referred to Paul as "phenomenal," and Mike Hurst, President of Del Norte Bank in CO, said, "I have been through three core conversions and DCI was the best by far!"

Jones is quick to credit his team of implementation specialists and educators for the routinely successful conversions and happy customers, stating, "I'm surrounded by a wealth of knowledgeable, skilled specialists, educators and engineers I can readily assemble to give our customers the positive conversion experience they deserve." He went on to say, "As VP my goal is to continue developing this wealth of talent to perfect our process and defend our reputation as the best in the industry."

"To say that Paul, and his team, merit kudos for our conversion would be an understatement," said Randy Robey, EVP/CFO of The Peoples Bank, Chestertown, MD. "They knew their material, were friendly, and helped our people deal with the conversion in a way that impressed our staff and customers who benefitted [from it]."

As VP, Jones also assumes responsibility for the DCI Professional Services area, which provides ongoing user education and training, plus detailed operational efficiency reviews that help banks identify ways they can maximize the effectiveness of iCore360 and other DCI services across their banking business.

Jones resides in Wichita, KS, with his wife and two children.

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and related technologies for community banks nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several clients serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360, DCI provides integrated, digital omnichannel solutions for online/mobile/AI banking, onboarding, private ATM network/card management, tellers, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech ForwardTop 100 technology provider by American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected].

