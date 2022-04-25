DCN Dx Acquires Microbiological Testing Products Company Biomed Diagnostics

Expands DCN Dx's footprint in the point-of-use testing and sampling market

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCN Dx, a global leader in the end-to-end development, manufacture, and commercialization of point-of-use tests, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Biomed Diagnostics, Inc., a microbiological testing products company based in White City, Oregon.

The acquisition expands DCN Dx's footprint in the point-of-use testing and sampling markets in both human and veterinary verticals.

InPouch® TV is a self-contained broth media device for the recovery and detection of Trichnomonas vaginalis from female vaginal samples or male urethra/urine samples.

Biomed has an established history of developing tools for the surveillance of microorganisms that lead to infectious diseases in humans and animals. Originally developed for use in low-resource settings, these tools are now recognized around the world for their utility, ease of use, and accuracy.

"Biomed has a strong presence in microbiological testing for veterinary, human, food safety and environmental markets, and has developed innovative solutions that combine specimen collection, culture and transport in a single device," said Charlie Mamrak, DCN Dx's CEO. "The portfolio of novel testing and sampling products is a perfect adjacency for DCN Dx's core business of point-of-use test development. We're excited to integrate Biomed's capabilities into our own as we provide world-class solutions to our clients."

New Products

Biomed brings a number of products to DCN Dx's stable, including:

InPouch TF ® , a simple-to-use culture media for the detection of the parasite that causes bovine trichomoniasis

TF Transit Tube, a self-contained system for the collection and transport of Tritrichomonas foetus from bovine preputial or vaginal samples

InPouch® TV, a self-contained broth media device for the recovery and detection of Trichnomonas vaginalis from human female vaginal samples or male urethra/urine samples

Transport Media (VTM) for SARS-CoV-2 sample transport

The INTRAY® VS COLOREXTM product line for convenient testing for microbes including MRSA and other resistant bacteria

About DCN Dx

CN Dx is a global leader in the end-to-end development, manufacture, and commercialization of point-of-use tests. From its headquarters in Carlsbad, California, DCN Dx's cross-functional team of scientists and engineers develop and integrate all aspects of assays into reliable systems for point-of-use applications that enable users to monitor sample quality, identify pathogens, and facilitate the delivery of treatments. DCN Dx partners with industry leaders to develop point-of-use tests, train users in diagnostic development, and carry out clinical research for medical point-of-care testing, veterinary diagnostics, soil and water testing, bioprocessing, food safety, force protection, and more.

To learn more about DCN Dx's products and services, click here.

