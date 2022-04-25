DCN Dx Acquires Microbiological Testing Products Company Biomed Diagnostics

Apr 25, 2022, 14:08 ET
Expands DCN Dx's footprint in the point-of-use testing and sampling market
CARLSBAD, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCN Dx, a global leader in the end-to-end development, manufacture, and commercialization of point-of-use tests, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Biomed Diagnostics, Inc., a microbiological testing products company based in White City, Oregon.
The acquisition expands DCN Dx's footprint in the point-of-use testing and sampling markets in both human and veterinary verticals.
Biomed has an established history of developing tools for the surveillance of microorganisms that lead to infectious diseases in humans and animals. Originally developed for use in low-resource settings, these tools are now recognized around the world for their utility, ease of use, and accuracy.
"Biomed has a strong presence in microbiological testing for veterinary, human, food safety and environmental markets, and has developed innovative solutions that combine specimen collection, culture and transport in a single device," said Charlie Mamrak, DCN Dx's CEO. "The portfolio of novel testing and sampling products is a perfect adjacency for DCN Dx's core business of point-of-use test development. We're excited to integrate Biomed's capabilities into our own as we provide world-class solutions to our clients."
New Products
Biomed brings a number of products to DCN Dx's stable, including:
- InPouch TF®, a simple-to-use culture media for the detection of the parasite that causes bovine trichomoniasis
- TF Transit Tube, a self-contained system for the collection and transport of Tritrichomonas foetus from bovine preputial or vaginal samples
- InPouch® TV, a self-contained broth media device for the recovery and detection of Trichnomonas vaginalis from human female vaginal samples or male urethra/urine samples
- Transport Media (VTM) for SARS-CoV-2 sample transport
- The INTRAY® VS COLOREXTM product line for convenient testing for microbes including MRSA and other resistant bacteria
About DCN Dx
CN Dx is a global leader in the end-to-end development, manufacture, and commercialization of point-of-use tests. From its headquarters in Carlsbad, California, DCN Dx's cross-functional team of scientists and engineers develop and integrate all aspects of assays into reliable systems for point-of-use applications that enable users to monitor sample quality, identify pathogens, and facilitate the delivery of treatments. DCN Dx partners with industry leaders to develop point-of-use tests, train users in diagnostic development, and carry out clinical research for medical point-of-care testing, veterinary diagnostics, soil and water testing, bioprocessing, food safety, force protection, and more.
To learn more about DCN Dx's products and services, click here.
MEDIA CONTACT:
John L. Tonkinson, Ph.D.
Chief Strategy Officer, DCN Dx
Main: (760) 804-3886
Mobile: (860) 977-4012
[email protected]
SOURCE DCN Dx
Share this article