DCPS Expands Landscaping Team, Appoints Daniel Leuenberger as General Manager

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS), the leading provider of integrated commercial property services across Colorado, announced today the appointment of Daniel Leuenberger to join as General Manager of the landscaping division.

With extensive operational and management experience, Leuenberger brings valuable leadership needed to our team experiencing rapid growth. Leuenberger will be focusing on increasing operational efficiencies, company culture, quality controls and customer experiences in our landscaping and snow divisions.

"Leuenberger will be a great addition to our Team," says John Helm, COO of DCPS, "He brings a 15-year customer-centric background and shares our same dedication to quality, team building and superior customer service. His past track record of improving processes and leveraging employee talent to more efficiently deliver services will help us continue our rapid growth."

Prior to joining DCPS, Leuenberger was the Director of Operations at Arrowhead Landscape Services. During his time there he was instrumental in helping them grow their business.

Leuenberger commented, "When I meet John and Dale I could see and feel the culture at DCPS and knew it was going to be a great place to work. I am eager to work with the extraordinary individuals in the landscaping division as we become the innovators of the industry and the true stewards of our living spaces"

About Denver Commercial Property Services

Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to over 1,100 clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado.

