DCPS Relocates And Expands New Headquarters
Feb 13, 2020, 14:07 ET
DENVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) is pleased to announce the relocation of its new corporate headquarters.
As a direct result of continued hard work, quality service, and customer support, DCPS has experienced unprecedented growth. As of February 2020, DCPS will be headquartered in Commerce City to accommodate a growing staff, increased work capacity, and new state-of-the-art equipment for all divisions.
"We are excited to call Commerce City the new home of our DCPS headquarters," said Matt Harmon, Co-owner of DCPS. "It is an exciting time for our company and team. We look forward to continuing to serve our Commercial Property clientele across Colorado as we move forward into this next chapter."
The new headquarters is located at 6245 Clermont Street, Commerce, City, CO 80022 just a few miles from the previous location. The 3-acre site has a 15,000 sq. ft. building which will be used for administration, storage, and production. With its South office located in the Denver Tech Center, DCPS is positioned to continue to support their client base across Colorado in an even more efficient manner.
About Denver Commercial Property Services
Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to 700+ clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado.
Media Contact
Natalie Clark, Marketing Director
natalie.clark@denvercps.com
SOURCE DCPS
Share this article