DCPS Welcomes an Expanded Team of Specialists in Landscaping Division

DENVER, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS), the leading provider of integrated commercial property services across Colorado, announced today the expansion of their landscaping division with another new team member, Jeff Yrineo. Jeff marks the divisions ninth strategic hire for 2020.

Jeff is a nationally recognized arborist with over 30 years of study and field experience in the tree care industry. He is a member of the ISA Hall of Champions and a three-time winner of the ISA/RMC Tree Climbing competition.

"Jeff Yrineo is a key component to our bigger picture strategy for the landscaping division where we are focused on bringing industry recognized top talent all in-house," said John Helm, COO of DCPS. "With our expanded landscaping team, we now offer our customers seasoned experts who provide strong project engagement with complete dedication and focus on delivering speed, quality, and flexibility."

The expanded DCPS Landscaping services now include full design-build services, water conservation, and ornamental and shade tree pruning and removal.

Daniel Leunberger, General Manager, commented, "Jeff is a phenomenal addition to our team. His vision and drive to maintain our living environments in a sustainable manner aligns with our philosophy and vision at DCPS to provide sustainable horticultural practices and solutions to our customers as we move into 2021 and beyond."

"After meeting with the leadership at DCPS and hearing the direction they wanted to take the landscaping division – and company as a whole – I was excited to join the team as it very much aligns with my own moral compass," said Jeff. "I look forward to adding the passion I have for the industry, while helping deliver a high-quality service by passing on the knowledge and experience I bring to the company."

In addition to Yrineo, key personnel put in place for the landscaping divisions explosive growth and continued success include:

General Manager: Daniel Leuenberger has extensive operational and management experience and brings valuable leadership needed to our team experiencing rapid growth.

Plant Health Care Expert: Tony Hahn, a certified arborist with 44 years of experience in tree and plant health care, provides unmatched knowledge and training to our ever-growing division.

Irrigation: Larry Ladd and Joey Hebeler have extensive knowledge and CIT certifications that bring sustainable and particle solutions to water management for our customers.

Design & Build: Ron Marchelletta and Bill Bauer bring a multifaceted background and can tackle any project no matter the size and complexities. If you can imagine it, Ron can design it and Bill can build it.

Account Management: Scott McGarrity has 20 years of experience and provides a great communication and service channel for each client.

About Denver Commercial Property Services

Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to over 1,100 clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado.

Since 2011, DCPS has grown from 10 employees to 500+ adding offices across Colorado in Centennial, Commerce City, and Leadville. For more information, visit www.denvercps.com and join our community on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

