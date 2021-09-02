DCS Awarded $164M Contract to Support USAF Fighters and Bombers Directorates

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has been awarded a $164 million, 4-year prime contract to support the United States Air Force (USAF) Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate (AFLCMC/WA) and USAF Bombers Directorate (AFLCMC/WB). DCS will support the acquisition, fielding, and sustainment for a large segment of the USAF fighter and bomber fleet, along with foreign military sales support to numerous partner nations.

Full contract performance will kick off in October 2021 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. DCS and its industry partners will provide program management, multidisciplinary engineering, cybersecurity, life-cycle logistics, and program security services to augment organic military and civilian staff. Aircraft supported will include the A-10, A-29, B-1, B-2, and B-52.

"DCS is proud to support the United States Air Force global power through this significant award," stated Larry Egbert, Executive Vice President and Air-Sea Forces Sector Manager. "We look forward to the opportunity for DCS to further support the mission of AFLCMC Fighters & Advanced Aircraft Directorate and Bombers Directorate. We are thrilled to deliver our technical expertise to the USAF and the Warfighter while expanding the DCS footprint in Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah, and Missouri."

