DCS Corporation Awarded $145.5M PM Soldier Survivability Contract

FORT BELVOIR, Va., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has been awarded a 5-year, $145.5M prime contract to support the development and fielding of advanced Soldier protection products for Project Manager Soldier Survivability (PM SSV), a subordinate organization to Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier.

Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, PM SSV provides the Army with advanced Soldier protection products, uniforms, and parachute systems that enhance mission effectiveness. The combat uniforms, parachutes, and personal protective equipment protect Soldiers as they operate in rapidly changing global environments, completing missions that span the full spectrum of military operations.

Continuing its legacy of engineering support to the Army, DCS will provide services encompassing engineering, quality assurance and test; acquisition; business management; operations; logistics and fielding; and administrative support. The primary work location is Ft. Belvoir with potential additional work at Ft. Bliss, Texas; Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; Ft. Benning, Georgia; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Prince George, Virginia; and U.S. installations in Kuwait and Afghanistan.

The DCS team includes small businesses Augustine Consulting Inc., First Division Consulting, Inc., Logistics Systems, Inc., and Offset Strategic Services, LLC, bringing additional technical expertise and understanding of PEO Soldier and its mission.

"DCS understands the complexity and criticality of PM SSV's mission on all levels—from organizational planning to the front lines," said Jim Benbow, Chief Executive Officer. "Our expertise in Soldier protection and survivability positions us well to support the PEO Soldier mission, delivering the technical excellence and quality for which DCS is known."

About DCS

DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

Media Contact: [email protected], 571-227-6000

SOURCE DCS Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dcscorp.com

