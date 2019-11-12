DCS Named 2019 Greater Washington GovCon Awards Contractor of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation was announced as the 2019 Contractor of the Year ($75 - $300 million) at the 17th Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards™ (GovCon Awards), the premier awards event for the Washington area Government contracting community.

The GovCon Awards are co-sponsored by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce (Northern Virginia Chamber) and the Professional Services Council (PSC) and intended to honor the exceptional work of the leaders and businesses in the region's Government contracting sector. Winners were announced during the annual awards gala before an audience of industry leaders from across the DC Metro region.

"DCS thanks the Northern Virginia Chamber and PSC for this award. Our selection as Contractor of the Year caps an exciting year of growth at DCS," said Jim Benbow, CEO. "This achievement is only made possible through the skills and talents of our employee-owners and the pride we take in supporting our customers each day."

About DCS

DCS, and its subsidiary IST, offer advanced technology and management solutions to Government agencies in the DoD and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our 1,450 employee-owners allow DCS to ensure the success of each client's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information about DCS please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

