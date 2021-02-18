DDAmanda Stock Scanner Service Experiencing Over +217% Increase in Subscribership for 2021

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the unprecedented increase in new subscriptions to the DDAmanda stock scanner, the demand for the ability to cover all major US stock exchanges from our membership justifies adding NYSE and AMEX this month to our systems.

The DDAmanda rapid due diligence stock screener has mainly been serving investors that are seeking highly profitable and daily volatility found in microcap stocks, and many new users that are coming in from trading platforms such as Robinhood, Webull, SoFi, etc., want full coverage for the exchanges they are familiar with.

The limited trading GameStop scenario that occurred with Robinhood in early 2021 has woken traders to move to other trading platforms and brokerages that now provide them access to thousands more stocks in the OTC markets that they couldn't trade before.

"The daily increase in new subscribers since the start of 2021 is just wild," said Hans Brost, CEO and Founder of the DDAmanda stock scanner. "Most of our new clients have been watching big plays happening in the 'Pinks' but could not access microcaps with Robinhood. When they move to E*Trade or the like, they want to scan all the exchanges. We are no longer a service focused on OTC as we meet this new demand" said Brost.

Finding opportunities on any stock exchange can cause information overload for new and experienced investors. There are several stock scanners available and some are even free to use. DDAmanda sets itself apart from the market because it provides proprietary indicators that have been fine-tuned over the last 19 years.

Investors run their scan and then use the rapid due diligence tools within DDAmanda to quickly retrieve corporate filings, generate charts, and review social sentiment, etc., getting the "homework" done in 1/10 the time, so a decision can be made whether or not to take a position reducing risk and stress. Finding opportunities early on is what DDAmanda does best.

DDAmanda is browser based with nothing to install. Investors log into their account and can use the preconfigured scanner settings or create and save custom scans that match their trading style.

During the global pandemic, many people are forced to find new ways to generate income. Trading can be done from home and doesn't require a job interview or college degree. In light of the current pandemic, Cabo FTL Systems LC is providing a DDAmanda promo code DDA221 that will provide new subscribers a significant discount for the life of their account. It's our way of helping during this time.

About:

Cabo FTL Systems LC was founded in 2002 and specializes in equity trading software and market analysis software. The company is continually improving the DDAmanda stock scanner, which uses proprietary scanning algorithms, intuitive indicators, and features a rapid due diligence capability. DDAmanda is one of the seven stock alert and scanning applications offered by Cabo FTL Systems LC.

ttps://DDAmanda.com

