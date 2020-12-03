DDB Latina Celebrates Its Third Time Named As The Most Creative Network At El Ojo de Iberoamerica

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Friday, November 27th, El Ojo de Iberoamérica—the most recognized creative festival in Ibero-America—celebrated the very first virtual gala in its history, where, thanks to the consistency and effectiveness of their work, 12 offices of DDB Latina won big recognitions, including Africa as Ibero-America's Agency of the Year and Sergio Gordilho as the Best Creative in Ibero-America for the third time in the history of the festival. Alma DDB Miami and DDB Latina Puerto Rico were named Local Agency of the Year and Alvar Suñol and Enrique Renta as Best Creatives in their respective markets, in addition to a total of 91 metals: 4 Gran Ojos, 22 Gold, 30 Silver and 35 Bronze among the different agencies.

9 agencies made the top 50 ranking of the best of Ibero-America: Africa #1, DDB Colombia #13, TracyLocke Brazil #17, Sunset Brazil #18, Alma DDB #28, DDB Latina Puerto Rico #34, DDB Centro Guatemala #36, Fahrenheit DDB Peru #38 and Molina DDB El Salvador #50.

Africa won 4 Gran Ojos in the categories of Graphic Production, Print & OOH, and Special Edition Covid-19 with the following work:

"The most valuable news", won two awards: Gran Ojo Graphic Production and Print & OOH. The piece is a special printed edition of the Folha de São Paulo newspaper with all the criteria used in the process of printing money and in response to what fake news represents today.

Africa's third Gran Ojo came in the category of Print & OOH with "Responsible billboards," work created for AmBev, which, through the beer delivery trucks and by changing the branding of the drivers' cabins, aims to create awareness in responsible driving under a simple and direct message: If you drink, don't drive.

In the El Ojo Special Edition Covid-19 category, the jury also awarded Africa with "Stadiums food delivery," from AmBev Brazil for Brahma. The objective was to connect consumers with famous bars through a site in order to offer an alternative for people to satisfy their cravings for typical food sold near the stadiums and to help establishments.

Additionally, among the Gold-winning agencies are Africa Brazil (16), Sunset Brazil (2), DDB Colombia (1), El Taier DDB Centro Guatemala (1), and TracyLocke Brazil (2).

In total, the agencies that contributed to the Network of the Year success are Africa Brazil, DDB Colombia, Sunset Brazil, TracyLocke Brazil, Alma DDB Miami, DDB Latina Puerto Rico, El Taier DDB Centro Guatemala, Fahrenheit DDB Peru, Molina DDB El Salvador, DDB Spain, DDB Argentina, and Tribal Argentina.

Africa's work for AmBev "Responsible billboards" was also the winner of Best Local Idea for Brazil, and DDB Latina Puerto Rico's "Panamericanos" for Best Local Idea in Puerto Rico for Medalla Beer.

Sergio Gordilho, named three times Ibero-America's Best Creative, adds: "We are very proud to receive the title of Ibero-America's Agency of the Year for the third time. For sharing the same space with some of the agencies that built and are building the Latino creative reputation. I want to thank Juan Carlos Ortiz and the entire DDB Latina team for always inspiring us."

"Perhaps the word 'again' is the most refreshing, but also the most difficult to achieve; it requires additional effort, it requires great talent, it needs persistence, it needs to believe, and it never fails. Congratulations to the human talent we are honored to have throughout the region, especially to Africa for having been chosen Best Agency of Ibero-America," shared Juan Carlos Ortiz, president and CEO of DDB Latina.

