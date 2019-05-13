DDB Worldwide Named Network of the Year at The One Show

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The One Show has named DDB Worldwide 2019 Network of the Year. The honor is given by The One Club for Creativity to the network whose agencies have the most cumulative points for One Show Pencils won across all disciplines for the year.

The DDB global network was recognized for honors across 14 offices, including Best of Branded Entertainment for Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical by DDB Chicago, and Best of Social Influencer Marketing for #TrollingIsUgly by adam&eveDDB in partnership with The Cybersmile Foundation. Only 180 Gold Pencils were awarded this year, from a total of 19,445 pieces entered from across 73 countries.

"We would like to thank our courageous clients for their shared belief that creativity is the most powerful force in business. Without their partnership a recognition like this isn't possible," said Wendy Clark, DDB Worldwide Chief Executive Officer. "We are as passionate as they are to explore, create and deliver marketing solutions that solve real problems for their businesses and the world."

"The One Show celebrates excellence in creativity of big ideas and quality of execution, and agencies across the DDB network delivered on that and more for brands around the world in the past year," said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity. "DDB Worldwide agencies moved the needle for clients by providing highly effective creative campaigns that had a positive impact on both brand awareness and the bottom line."

DDB Worldwide globally won 33 Gold, 25 Silver, 23 Bronze and 64 Merit awards across 26 clients including John Lewis, Johnson & Johnson, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, McDonald's, Uber and Ubisoft among others. That ongoing focus on creative effectiveness also resulted in adam&eveDDB London and client John Lewis & Partners London receiving the prestigious One Show Penta Pencil, awarded to the agency and brand who together have created stellar creative work for the last five years.

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency of the Year numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. The Gunn Report has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for twelve of the last fifteen years. The agency's clients include Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others.

Founded in 1949, DDB is part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries. Its flagship office is in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and other specialty communications services to more than 5,000 clients in over 100 countries.

