DDC-I and wolfSSL Announce Availability of wolfSSL 4.0 Embedded SSL Library for Deos Safety-Critical RTOS

PHOENIX, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DDC-I, a leading supplier of software and professional services for mission- and safety-critical applications, and wolfSSL, a leading provider of TLS cryptography, today announced the availability of version 4.0 of the wolfSSL embedded SSL library and products for DDC-I's Deos DO-178 safety-critical real-time operating system. The Deos RTOS, equipped with wolfSSL 4.0, enables avionics developers to quickly add secure, encrypted, FIPS 140-2-certified data transport communications capabilities to their avionics systems.

The wolfSSL embedded SSL library is a lightweight, portable, C language-based SSL/TLS library targeted at embedded and RTOS environments and, therefore, well suited for connected avionics applications. Featuring FIPS 140-2 certified cryptography, the compact library supports industry standards up to TLS 1.3 and DTLS 1.2, is up to 20 times smaller than OpenSSL, offers a simple API, provides an OpenSSL compatibility layer and includes OCSP and CRL support.

"WolfSSL and Deos bring trusted, military-grade security to connected commercial and military aircraft," said Greg Rose, vice president of marketing and product management at DDC-I. "Advanced safety-critical features like time/space partitioning and the ability to support multiple isolated TCP/IP stacks make Deos an excellent platform for deploying avionics applications that utilize wolfSSL capabilities, like secure boot, FIPS 140-2 crypto internet technologies."

"We look forward to working with DDC-I to offer our joint customers an integrated platform that features best-in-class RTOS and security," said Larry Stefonic, CEO and founder at wolfSSL. "Avionics developers now have a flexible, compact, economical, high-performance COTS platform for quickly delivering enhanced, secure communications that can be readily certified to DO-178."

DDC-I's Deos is a field-proven, safety-critical, avionics RTOS that is used to host a multitude of flight critical functions, such as air data computers, air data inertial reference units, cockpit video, displays and flight instrumentation, flight management systems, engine management and many more. Built from the ground up for safety-critical applications, Deos is the only certifiable time- and space-partitioned COTS RTOS that has been created using RTCA DO-178, Level A processes from the very first day of its product development. Deos' unique modular design and verification evidence provide the easiest, lowest cost path to DO-178C DAL A certification, the highest level of safety criticality.

About DDC-I, Inc.

DDC-I, Inc. is a global supplier of real-time operating systems, software development tools, custom software development services and legacy software system modernization solutions, with a primary focus on mission- and safety-critical applications. DDC-I's customer base is an impressive "who's who" in the commercial, military, aerospace and safety-critical industries. DDC-I offers safety-critical, real-time operating systems, compilers, integrated development environments and run-time systems for C, C++, Ada, and JOVIAL application development. For more information regarding DDC-I products, contact DDC-I at 4600 E. Shea Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028; phone (602) 275-7172; fax (602) 252-6054; e-mail sales@ddci.com or visit https://www.ddci.com/pr1907.

About wolfSSL

wolfSSL focuses on providing lightweight and embedded security solutions with an emphasis on speed, size, portability, features and standards compliance. Dual licensed to cater to a diversity of users ranging from hobbyists to the user with commercial needs, we are happy to help our customers and community in any way we can. Our products are open source, giving customers the freedom to look under the hood. Our wolfSSL embedded TLS library is the first commercial release of TLS 1.3 in the world. For more information on wolfSSL products, please visit wolfSSL.com.

