DDC-I's Deos DO-178 RTOS Selected by Gables Engineering to Develop New Avionics Touch-Screen Display

PHOENIX, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DDC-I, a leading supplier of software and professional services for mission- and safety-critical applications, today announced that Gables Engineering has selected DDC-I's Deos safety-critical real-time operating system for use in a new avionics touch-screen display. The new display is currently undergoing final development and verification.

"We are excited to have been selected by Gables Engineering to provide the safety-critical RTOS platform for this advanced avionics display," said Greg Rose, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at DDC-I. "Advanced features like robust time/space partitioning, ARINC-653 compatibility, and reusable certification evidence make Deos an ideal environment for developing, hosting, and certifying software for DO-178 avionics applications."

"We are pleased to be working with DDC-I to offer our avionics customers advanced touch-screen display capabilities that leverage a best-in-class, safety-critical RTOS," added Rick Finale, Vice President of Engineering and Business Development at Gables Engineering. "All Deos deliveries have been timely, of good quality, and with strong technical support. Deos provides a flexible off-the-shelf solution that greatly accelerates the deployment of high-performance avionics systems requiring the highest level of design assurance," commented Rene Ramos, Director of Software Engineering at Gables.

DDC-I's Deos is a field-proven, safety-critical, avionics RTOS that has been utilized to host a multitude of flight-critical functions, such as air data computers, air data inertial reference units, cockpit displays, flight control, flight management, engine control and many more. Built from the ground up for safety-critical applications, Deos features a unique modular design with time and space partitioning, providing the easiest, lowest cost path to DO-178C DAL A certification, the highest level of safety criticality. DDC-I's SafeMC™ technology extends DDC-I' s advanced time and space partitioning capabilities to multiple cores, enabling developers of safety-critical systems to achieve best-in-class multicore performance without compromising safety-critical task response and guaranteed execution times.

