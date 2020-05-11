DDC-I's Deos DO-178 RTOS Selected by Pratt & Whitney Engine Controls

PHOENIX, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DDC-I, a leading supplier of software and professional services for mission- and safety-critical applications, today announced that Pratt & Whitney has selected DDC-I's Deos safety-critical real-time operating system for use in its new PT6 E-Series™ engine. The PT6E-67XP engine features a new turbine design with the first dual-channel integrated electronic propeller- and engine-control system in general aviation. It provides full digital envelope protection, precise and intuitive engine control, reduced pilot workload, and optimized power.

"We are excited to have been selected by Pratt & Whitney to provide the safety-critical RTOS platform for this world-class engine," said Greg Rose, vice president of marketing and product management at DDC-I. "Advanced features like time/space partitioning, low jitter deterministic operation, and binary modularity for reusable certification evidence make Deos the pre-eminent safety-critical environment for developing, certifying and deploying software for DO-178 avionics applications like engine control, flight management and cockpit display."

"The PT6 E-Series™ engine sets a new standard for general aviation's leading engine," said Jim Jarvo, Control Systems Senior Fellow, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "It has been a pleasure working with DDC-I on this project. Their customer support has been top-notch, and we look forward to working with them in the future to make general aviation's number one engine even better."

The PT6E-67XP constantly monitors more than 100 parameters, allowing predictive analysis of the engine and system operation, as well as proactive maintenance planning. As the electronic engine control (EEC) receives key engine and aircraft data, it makes adjustments that optimize delivery of engine power throughout all phases of flight. Once the aircraft lands, engine flight data is wirelessly downloaded, providing operators and maintainers valuable insight into the performance and health of the engine. Deos is a key component in the overall system design.

Deos is a field-proven, safety-critical, avionics RTOS that has been utilized to host a multitude of flight-critical functions, such as air data computers, air data inertial reference units, cockpit displays, flight control, flight management, engine control, and many more. Built from the ground up for safety-critical applications, Deos features a unique modular design with time and space partitioning, providing the easiest, lowest cost path to DO-178C DAL A certification, the highest level of safety criticality. DDC-I's SafeMC™ technology extends DDC-I's advanced time and space partitioning capabilities to multiple cores.

About DDC-I, Inc.

DDC-I, Inc. is a global supplier of real-time operating systems, software development tools, custom software development services, and legacy software system modernization solutions, with a primary focus on mission- and safety-critical applications. DDC-I offers safety-critical real-time operating systems, compilers, integrated development environments and run-time systems for C, C++, Ada, and JOVIAL application development. For more information regarding DDC-I products, contact DDC-I at 4545 E. Shea Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028; phone (602) 275-7172; fax (602) 252-6054; e-mail [email protected] or visit http://www.ddci.com/pr2005.

