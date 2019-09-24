DDI Invests in CoachLogix to Grow Streamlined Coaching Management Platform

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When everyone from frontline employees up to the CEO needs a coach—and all for different reasons—it can become a logistics nightmare for HR.

That's why global leadership consulting firm DDI is investing in CoachLogix, a technology company with a powerful coaching platform. Designed to relieve the administrative burden of managing a coaching practice, the CoachLogix platform integrates vendors, scheduling, coach matching, reporting, billing, and many other features into one simple platform. Launched in 2014, CoachLogix serves thousands of clients worldwide, including LinkedIn, Mayo Clinic and Walmart.

"We've entered an era of constant learning as companies need to rapidly upskill their people," said Doug Reynolds, Ph.D., executive vice president of innovations and technology at DDI. "Unquestionably, coaching is playing a critical role in helping people—especially leaders—grow to meet these new challenges. We see tremendous value in CoachLogix's technology that makes it faster and easier for companies to connect their people with the coaching they need."

In line with research showing that leaders want more coaching from internal and external mentors, the CoachLogix platform serves both HR practitioners and individual coaches from inside and outside the organization. From one interface, HR can assign coaches to employees, then track activities, tasks, engagements and results.

"We see a lot of HR professionals struggling to juggle multiple vendors, scheduling, measurement, documents, and more to maintain their coaching practice," said Alex Pascal, Ph.D., CEO and founder of CoachLogix. "We aim to automate as many of those processes as possible, creating a single coaching ecosystem. DDI is an ideal partner to not only invest in our technology, but to offer their expertise in leadership coaching at every level, from first-time managers up to CEOs."

DDI's capital investment in CoachLogix is through DDI Venture Group, a strategic corporate venture fund. The DDI Venture Group targets investments in cutting-edge companies and technologies that complement DDI's existing suite of leadership solutions. To inquire about a potential investment or partnership, contact DDI at info@ddiworld.com.

About DDI

DDI is a global leadership consulting firm that helps organizations hire, promote and develop exceptional leaders. From first-time managers to C-suite executives, DDI is by leaders' sides, supporting them in every critical moment of leadership. Built on five decades of research and experience in the science of leadership, DDI's evidence-based assessment and development solutions enable millions of leaders around the world to succeed, propelling their organizations to new heights. For more information, visit ddiworld.com.

About CoachLogix

CoachLogix is an all-in-one coaching management platform designed to help companies streamline their coaching practices. Based in San Diego, CoachLogix was founded in 2014 to create a technology solution to easily connect employees with internal and external coaches, while relieving HR of the administrative burden of managing a coaching practice. To learn more, visit coachlogix.com.

