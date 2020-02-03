DDN Named Finalist in Storage Magazine and SearchStorage 2019 Products of the Year Awards

The Storage magazine and SearchStorage 2019 Products of the Year Awards recognizes the best in enterprise data storage hardware, software and services, and awards gold, silver and bronze to the year's most deserving products. Entries are determined by their innovation, performance, ease of integration into environment, ease of use and manageability, functionality, and value.

"DDN is committed to bringing to market solutions that are fully-optimized to accelerate machine learning and AI applications, streamline deep learning (DL) workflows for greater productivity and simplify the deployment of AI in the enterprise," said Kurt Kuckein, vice president, marketing at DDN. "We are thrilled to be selected as a finalist in the 2019 Products of the Year Awards as this recognition is a testament to our commitment."

Since the nomination process, DDN has released the AI400XTM, which enhances the system's capabilities for AI workloads in the datacenter. The DDN AI400X is an all-NVMe flash appliance that delivers the fastest performance for AI workflows at all scale by delivering up to 48 GBps of throughput, more than 3 million IOPS and up to 256 TB of usable NVMe capacity in a 2U form factor. DDN AI400X keeps AI compute systems, often GPU based, fully saturated with I/O, ensuring maximum utilization while managing tough AI data operations.

A list of all the finalists for the Storage magazine and SearchStorage 2019 Products of the Year awards can be found here: Storage magazine and SearchStorage 2019 Products of the Year finalists.

