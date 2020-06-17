de Beaumont Foundation Partners with Soledad O'Brien to Release "Outbreak: The First Response"

BETHESDA, Md., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Outbreak: The First Response," a new documentary tracking the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, premieres nationwide this weekend. Hearst Television stations will air a special primetime "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien" on Friday, and the documentary will air on other "Matter of Fact" channels Saturday and Sunday.

Produced by Soledad O'Brien Productions in partnership with the de Beaumont Foundation, "Outbreak" offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how the pandemic affected the Seattle/King County area, especially the most vulnerable communities. The powerful story is told through the experiences of the county's director of public health and two families – one dealing with homelessness and the other with an elderly relative in a long-term care facility.

"Public health has been underfunded and ignored in this country for decades," said executive producer Soledad O'Brien. "Yet during a crisis like this, it is public health workers who are on the frontlines educating the public about how to stay safe. We were able to follow their response to this crisis in real time and see how their efforts saved lives, particularly those of vulnerable communities."

Dr. Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation and a co-executive producer, said, "The de Beaumont Foundation was proud to partner with Soledad to tell this important story. The documentary shows how a community's health is directly tied to conditions like housing, education, and employment -- and how we'll need to address stark inequities if we want to be prepared for the next crisis."

About Soledad O'Brien Productions

Soledad O'Brien is the founder of Soledad O'Brien Productions, a company dedicated to uncovering and producing empowering untold stories that take a challenging look at the often divisive issues of race, class, wealth, opportunity, and poverty through personal stories.

About the de Beaumont Foundation

The de Beaumont Foundation creates and invests in bold solutions that improve the health of communities across the country. Its mission is to advance policy, build partnerships, and strengthen public health to create communities where everyone can achieve their best possible health.

