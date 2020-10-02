De Beers Group Introduces ReSet, A Collaborative Design Initiative To Celebrate The Positive Impact Of Natural Diamonds

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers Group is pleased to introduce ReSet, a series of collaborations with jewelry designers to engage in conversations around sustainability and to offer a fresh perspective on the positive impacts of natural diamonds.

The initiative aims to help 'reset' perceptions and shine a light on the significant positive contribution that natural diamonds deliver for the people and places where they are found, by collaborating with established and up-and-coming jewelry designers who will set diamonds discovered by De Beers into a range of pieces, celebrating sustainability in the sector.

The initiative's first activation – the ReSet Collective – launches today and is a collaboration with five leading US designers who share a passion for natural diamonds and sustainable sourcing – Jade Trau, Jennie Kwon, Julez Bryant, Sara Weinstock and Zoë Chicco. The designers travelled to Botswana late last year to visit De Beers Group's operations and a range of community and conservation programmes, learning about the company's commitment to Building Forever, which focuses on building a positive legacy by protecting the environment, helping communities thrive, championing women and girls and being industry leaders in ethical practices.

Following the visit, each designer created a unique pendant incorporating diamonds from De Beers, which was inspired by the people, wildlife and beautiful landscape of Botswana, as well as a shared commitment to helping shape a better world. The collection of one-of-a-kind pieces will be auctioned for charity later this year, with a supporting consumer engagement campaign.

Visit https://www.debeersgroup.com/campaigns/reset-collective or @debeersgroup on Instagram for exclusive content that follows each designer's creative journey from her experience in Botswana to the creation of her unique pendant.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining and marketing of diamonds.

