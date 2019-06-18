De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Delivers First Dash 8-400 Aircraft

Aircraft on its way to Kazakhstan to join Qazaq Air's fleet

PARIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") announced today the delivery of its first Dash 8-400 aircraft following the completion of the transition of the Dash 8/Q Series aircraft program from Bombardier Inc. to De Havilland Canada on June 1, 2019. The aircraft was delivered to Qazaq Air JSC ("Qazaq Air") of Kazakhstan and will become the fifth Dash 8-400 turboprop in the airline's fleet.

"We are delighted to be included in this important milestone and to receive De Havilland Canada's first delivered aircraft," said Plamen Atanassov, Chief Executive Officer, Qazaq Air. "We are very pleased with the operational performance and capabilities of our Dash 8-400 aircraft and are proud to support the transition of the Dash 8 aircraft program from Bombardier to De Havilland Canada."

"It's a rewarding day to see the delivery of the first Dash 8-400 turboprop under the De Havilland Canada name and we are delighted to be sharing this day with Qazaq Air," said Todd Young, Chief Operating Officer, De Havilland Canada. "As we move forward in the coming months, we expect to record several "firsts" as we continue to support our customers in reaching their goals within the airline industry."

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited has obtained all regulatory approvals from Transport Canada and relevant competition authorities to support the manufacture and aftermarket support for the Dash 8/Q Series aircraft.

Note to editors: photos and images from the delivery event are available at: www.DeHavilland.com.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

Longview Aviation Capital is proud to reintroduce De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic aircraft brands, with its acquisition of the Dash 8 program -- including the 100, 200 and 300 series as well as the in-production 400 program.

Combining the Dash 8-400 aircraft with the existing Longview portfolio re-unites the entire De Havilland product line under the same banner for the first time in decades.

De Havilland first started in Canada in 1928 and with the design and production of the famous DHC-2 Beaver and the DHC-3 Otter, quickly established itself as one of the most accomplished aircraft designers and manufacturers in the world. The 75 year-old brand is synonymous globally with expertise, excellence and reliability, and is responsible for building some of the most renowned aircraft in aviation history.

Operating independently for the first time in decades, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited will enhance the tradition of excellence surrounding the Dash 8-400 by continually evolving to meet the needs of customers around the world. At De Havilland we are proudly rooted in a rich history of constructing Canadian aircraft.

In addition to maintaining the Dash 8-400 aircraft's position as one of the world's most important commercial aircraft, existing and potential customers of De Havilland can expect a focus on continued excellence in production, operations and servicing from Longview.

https://dehavilland.com

About Longview Aviation Capital Corp.

Longview Aviation Capital Corp. (LAC) was established in 2016 to manage a portfolio of long-term investments in the Canadian aerospace industry. LAC includes the assets of Viking Air Ltd.; De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, owner of the entire Dash 8 program including the 100, 200 and 300 series and the in-production 400 program; Pacific Sky Aviation Ltd; Longview Aviation Asset Management Inc; and Longview Aviation Services.

Longview, through its subsidiaries, holds the Type Certificates for the entire product line of the original De Havilland aircraft company including the Twin Otter program and the DHC-1 through DHC-7 series, as well as the former CANADAIR CL-215, CL-215T, and CL-415 waterbomber aircraft. Longview has a workforce of approximately 1,800 full-time employees in manufacturing and aircraft service support in locations across Canada, including Victoria, Calgary and Toronto.

More information is available at: https://www.lvav.ca

SOURCE De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited