De Havilland Canada and Ethiopian Airlines Celebrate the Delivery of the Milestone Dash 8-400 Aircraft Bearing Serial Number 4600

TORONTO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") and Ethiopian Airlines ("Ethiopian") celebrated the delivery of the milestone Dash 8-400 aircraft bearing serial number 4600 on Friday, July 26.The aircraft is also the 25th Dash 8-400 aircraft delivered to Ethiopian Airlines.

Senior executives of Ethiopian Airlines, De Havilland Canada and Longview Aviation Capital, the parent company of De Havilland Canada, joined Ethiopian's aircraft acceptance team and hundreds of De Havilland Canada employees for the celebration held at De Havilland Canada's facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada where Dash 8-400 aircraft are manufactured. Her Excellency Nasise Challi Jira, Ethiopian Ambassador to Canada and representatives of the government of Ontario were also in attendance.

"The Dash 8-400 aircraft gives us the performance attributes, capacity and passenger comfort that support our strategic partnerships with regional carriers in Africa and supports our continuing growth strategy in the market," said Tewolde GebreMariam, Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Airlines Group. "We are honoured to be receiving the milestone aircraft bearing serial number 4600 and we are committed to supporting our fleet and others in our region through our Authorized Service Facility and our Dash 8-400 aircraft simulator."

"The delivery of the 600th Dash 8-400 aircraft produced at our Toronto facility is a significant moment for De Havilland Canada and we are delighted that Ethiopian Airlines, our largest customer in Africa, is the recipient airline. Since this aircraft will become the 25th Dash 8-400 turboprop in Ethiopian's fleet, we are celebrating two important milestones," said Todd Young, Chief Operating Officer, De Havilland Canada. "Growing markets will continue to drive the evolution of our Dash 8-400 aircraft, as well as the suite of services we offer to support our customers. We are very proud that our teams in Toronto and at locations across the globe are well aligned in helping us meet the demand from airlines."

About Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seventy-plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent's leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success. Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 120 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes sales and production of the Dash 8-400 aircraft, one of the world's most important commercial aircraft, as well as support for the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft. The company is committed to maintain the brand's 90-year-old reputation for expertise, excellence and reliability in its manufacturing and commercial operations, and through its global network providing customer services and support. https://dehavilland.com

