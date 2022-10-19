De-oiled lecithin market to grow by USD 105.24 Mn, Driven by rising health concerns and demand for low-fat food -Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global de-oiled lecithin market will be driven by the factors such as rising health concerns and demand for low-fat foods. Trans-fats are present naturally in beef, lamb, and dairy products in very small quantities. They are known to raise cholesterol levels. The consumption of foods containing trans-fat increases the risk of heart disease and stroke and is also connected with a high risk of developing type-2 diabetes. In order to reduce trans fats in food and beverages, many companies are reformulating their products. For instance, Corbion offers BFP 65 PLM Non-GMO, a trans-fat-free emulsifier that can be used in the making of margarine and spreads. Such instances will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global De-oiled Lecithin Market 2022-2026

The global de-oiled lecithin market size is set to grow by USD 105.24 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period.

De-oiled Lecithin Market Source Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Soy - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sunflower seeds - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rapeseeds - size and forecast 2021-2026

Canola seeds - size and forecast 2021-2026

De-oiled Lecithin Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Source Segment

The de-oiled lecithin market share growth by the soy segment will be significant during the forecast period. Soy is a prominent legume of Asian origin and a complete protein that contains all nine essential amino acids. Soybeans are a high-protein plant-based food and a member of the pea family. For most people, particularly those who consume a vegan or vegetarian diet, soybeans are a crucial source of protein. Such factors of soybeans will boost the market growth in the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the de-oiled lecithin market in APAC. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. Strategic initiatives will facilitate the de-oiled lecithin market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Major Five De-oiled Lecithin Companies:

American Lecithin Co.

Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd.

Austrade Inc.

AV Group

Avril SCA

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Clarkson Grain Co. Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Giiava

Kriti Nutrients Ltd.

LASENOR EMUL SL

Lecilite Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

Lecital

Lipoid GmbH

Servotech India Ltd.

Sonic Biochem Extraction Pvt. Ltd.

Stern Wywiol Gruppe GmbH and Co. KG

The Scoular Co.

UL LLC

De-oiled Lecithin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 105.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.12 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Lecithin Co., Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd., Austrade Inc., AV Group, Avril SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Clarkson Grain Co. Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Giiava, Kriti Nutrients Ltd., LASENOR EMUL SL, Lecilite Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Lecital, Lipoid GmbH, Servotech India Ltd., Sonic Biochem Extraction Pvt. Ltd., Stern Wywiol Gruppe GmbH and Co. KG, The Scoular Co., and UL LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Source

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Source

5.3 Soy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Soy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Soy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Soy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Soy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sunflower seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sunflower seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sunflower seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Sunflower seeds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sunflower seeds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Rapeseeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Rapeseeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Rapeseeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Rapeseeds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rapeseeds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Canola Seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 40: Chart on Canola Seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Canola Seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Chart on Canola Seeds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Canola Seeds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 American Lecithin Co.

Exhibit 97: American Lecithin Co. - Overview



Exhibit 98: American Lecithin Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: American Lecithin Co. - Key offerings

10.4 Bunge Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Bunge Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Bunge Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Bunge Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Bunge Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Bunge Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 105: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Clarkson Grain Co. Inc.

Exhibit 109: Clarkson Grain Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Clarkson Grain Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Clarkson Grain Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc

Exhibit 112: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Overview



Exhibit 113: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 114: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Segment focus

10.8 Giiava

Exhibit 116: Giiava - Overview



Exhibit 117: Giiava - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Giiava - Key offerings

10.9 LASENOR EMUL SL

Exhibit 119: LASENOR EMUL SL - Overview



Exhibit 120: LASENOR EMUL SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: LASENOR EMUL SL - Key offerings

10.10 Lecital

Exhibit 122: Lecital - Overview



Exhibit 123: Lecital - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Lecital - Key offerings

10.11 Stern Wywiol Gruppe GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 125: Stern Wywiol Gruppe GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Stern Wywiol Gruppe GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Stern Wywiol Gruppe GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.12 UL LLC

Exhibit 128: UL LLC - Overview



Exhibit 129: UL LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: UL LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

