De Soi - a line of Non-Alcoholic Aperitifs - Founded by Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan, Secures $4M In Seed Funding

Inspired by the French ethos of pleasure with restraint, De Soi (de-swa) aperitifs serve as an elegant alternative to alcohol, but with better ingredients, natural adaptogens, low calories, and no refined sugar. The sparkling beverages, which have garnered celebrity fans like Kris Jenner, Amy Schumer, and Chelsea Handler, come in three distinct flavors that contain their own unique functional benefits, including:

Purple Lune - A rich and delicate elixir made with ashwagandha and tart cherry to bring balance to the body, with notes of blackberry nectar, vanilla oak, and rose petals.

Champignon Dreams - A juicy and balanced pour made with reishi mushroom and passion flower that eases you into the evening, with notes of sticky summer strawberries, bitter grapefruit, and earth.

"I would define wellness as caring for yourself in the best way you know how without sacrificing life's simplest pleasures, and that is exactly what we want to offer," said Perry. "De Soi is all about balance - being able to enjoy the evening AND the next morning! It allows busy toddler-moms like Morgan and me, or anyone who just might want a drink without the hangover, to enjoy the social ritual of a drink with friends and still be the life of the party!"

De Soi's decadent, celebratory selections offer complexity, delicious flavor, and mood-boosting properties any time of day without getting in the way of early mornings and long nights. The breakout brand was built upon Perry and McLachlan's shared love for a spritz and mutual desire for a drink that was bubbly and delicious but encompassed their passion for plants and better-for-you choices.

"During and after my pregnancy, I went through a prolonged dry period. I didn't miss alcohol per se, but I did find that I missed the ritual of enjoying the complexity of a nice glass of wine or having an elegant cocktail as a way to unwind after work." said McLachlan. "I wanted the fun and sophistication of a drink, without the alcohol. With the trust and support from our team of investors, we're confident that we can make non-alcoholic beverages an equally indulgent, select choice for drinking."

McLachlan and Perry met in early 2020, when they both were both pregnant and looking for ways to unwind without booze. McLachlan, one of Food & Wine's Drinks Innovators of the Year, is a master distiller of over a decade with a focus on quality botanical spirits at AMASS. As an internationally acclaimed pop star, Perry's several global tours have sparked her passion for building a more future-forward and better planet. Her dedication for wellness has inspired several entrepreneurial successes, including sitting on the Board of Bragg and serving as a key investor of Impossible Food and Apeel Sciences.

You can shop De Soi online, through their website and Amazon, and in store at Foxtrot, Erewhon, Boisson, and Total Wine, as well as other locations in California. For more information, please visit www.drinkdesoi.com .

