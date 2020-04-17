De-Stress and Learn by Taking Part in the City Nature Challenge April 24 to May 3 in Your Own Backyard, Says TurfMutt Foundation

"With so many people under stay-at-home orders during the pandemic, the City Nature Challenge is a great way for everyone who is spotting butterflies, birds, insects, and other wildlife in their backyards or neighborhoods to share what they are seeing," said Kris Kiser, President of the TurfMutt Foundation and "Mutt Mulligan's" guardian. "Be mindful of physical distancing from others, of course, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but try to pay attention to nature – it really is all around you."

For a decade, the TurfMutt Foundation has advocated the importance of managed landscapes and other green space as critical to human health and happiness and the importance of these green spaces for wildlife food and habitat.

"Your backyard is a safe green space for families to get outside, de-stress and relax," said Kiser. "Many people cook, read, garden, work and play in their backyards, but they may not always notice the wildlife that shares their yard with them. The City Nature Challenge can open your eyes to your personal piece of the larger ecosystem and help you appreciate your yard even more. Plus, your kids can be learning environmental lessons in the process."

To get started, head to citynaturechallenge.org, download the iNaturalist app and then upload pictures of plants and animals observed. By uploading observations about the animal, insect, bird or plant to the iNaturalist community, you can compare what you see to what others are spotting in their neighborhoods.

"Getting out into green space is also good for you," said Kiser. "Spending just five minutes in a natural setting can improve your mood. So get outside and notice just how diverse and important the green space all around you really is."

The event will not have a competitive element this year, and is open to anyone who would like to participate. Kiser said that he and Mutt Mulligan are planning to join the fun, and will be uploading to iNaturalist what they observe from home.

About TurfMutt

TurfMutt was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. Through classroom materials developed with Scholastic, TurfMutt teaches students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." TurfMutt is an official USGBC® Education Partner and part of their global LEARNING LAB. TurfMutt is an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. TurfMutt's personal, home habitat is featured in the 2017-2019 Wildlife Habitat Council calendars. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

