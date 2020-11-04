De Villiers Chocolate Launches New Range of Sugar Free and Dairy Free Sustainably Sourced Chocolate

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a kitchen during COVID-19 lockdown, artisan African chocolate brand De Villiers Chocolate created from scratch a sugar free and dairy free range of sustainably sourced chocolate. The range of plant-based chocolate does not cause any negative reactions, such as blood sugar or insulin spikes and gastrointestinal side effects, and is also Rainforest Alliance and KETO certified, as well as registered with the Vegan Society. This makes the chocolate safe for people with diabetes, those on a vegan or the ketogenic diet, and anyone looking for a healthier chocolate alternative. With a unique palate and texture, De Villiers Chocolate's range of sugar free and dairy free chocolate is available in a number of flavors, including dark chocolate and various nut butters, including almond, cashew, and hazelnut. This full range of chocolate is available for purchase directly on De Villiers Chocolate's website.

De Villiers Chocolate no-added-sugar range Founder and chocolate maker Pieter de Villiers. Sourcing cocoa beans in Uganda

"While there are many no-added-sugar chocolates on the market catering to health-conscious consumers, diabetics and those following the ketogenic, vegan, and low-carb diets, most of the available options are a cheerless substitute for the real deal—that is, until now," said Pieter de Villiers, CEO and Master Chocolate Maker at De Villiers Chocolate. "We have been trying to perfect a no-added-sugar De Villiers Chocolate option for several years, and we're proud to say that this new range of sugar free, dairy free, and vegan chocolate meets the taste, texture, quality, and health benefits that we've been wanting to bring our customers."

De Villiers Chocolate crafts its chocolate in a small artisan factory in Cape Town consisting of custom-built machines. As the first bean to bar chocolate maker in South Africa, De Villiers Chocolate is one of a handful of companies to produce premium chocolate on the African continent. All of the company's chocolate is made with cocoa beans sourced sustainably from the region of Bundibugyo in Western Uganda and proudly carries the Rainforest Alliance certification.

