Deacon Media Is Pleased to Announce a New On-Line Seminar on Accounting Basics

LONDON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Errol Deacon authored "Financial Accounting Get it Straight" and brings over forty years of real world experience from the corporate to the small business.

This new series of on-line interactive seminars equips students and small business owners with the basics of accounting from the defining accounting to the financial statements and real world ratios. The seminar comprises of thirteen parts, breaking at certain stages to answer questions and interact with each other over the course of two and half to three hours.

These are outlines. Halt the presentation at certain intervals that allows the participants to ask questions and interact with each other

Viewers of the seminar can expect the following topics to be discussed:

The definition of accounting

Accounting and accountancy

Accounting the language of business

The four main financial statements, (including some limits of each)

The double entry system

Chart of accounts

Applying debits and credits

Among other important topics small business owners may need to know to run a successful operation.

Those interested in the seminar may visit http://www.deaconmedia.co.uk for more information. Also keep an eye out for Errol Deacon's next book expected to release in July 2022 "Accounting Essentials Get it Straight."

