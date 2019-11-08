Dead River Company Given Gold Medallion Award by U.S. Department of Labor for Hiring Veterans

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dead River Company is the first Maine-based company to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor with its HIRE Vets Gold Medallion award. The award was announced by the Labor Department's Veterans' Employment and Training Services (VETS).

"Our company has a long history of recruiting military veterans because our motto of 'delivering on a promise' resonates with men and women who are mission-driven to serve others," said Dead River Company President and CEO, Deanna Sherman. "They are independent thinkers who also work well as part of a team and who can push through sometimes adverse conditions—such as New England weather."

Dead River Company's selection for the Gold Medallion Award drew praise from Maine's Governor, Janet Mills. "I could not be more pleased to congratulate Dead River Company on this achievement," said Governor Janet Mills. "This well-deserved award is not only a testament to Dead River's support of our veterans, but it is also proof that Maine companies are national leaders in hiring those who bravely served our nation."

Dead River Company has developed a reputation for helping veterans transition to civilian life and training qualified applicants with no experience in the industry.

"We work closely with organizations such as Boots2Roots in recruiting employees," added Guy Langevin, Dead River Company Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. "Ours is a complex industry with a need for people with technical, intellectual, business, and practical skills. We need people who are adaptable to changing environments and situations, and people with a military background bring those skills."

"Dead River Company understands the value that military members bring to the civilian workplace and takes every opportunity to diversify its skilled and executive workforce by utilizing the talent found in those with military training," said Jen Fullmer, Executive Director of Boots2Roots. "The Gold Medallion is well earned and deserved."

Headquartered in South Portland, Maine, with locally-operated fuel offices throughout its service footprint in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and western Massachusetts, Dead River Company is a family-owned company over a century old, with a strong commitment to the states and communities it serves.

The Hire Vets Gold Medallion is the only veterans hiring award at the federal level that recognizes employer efforts to recruit, employ, and retain veterans.

