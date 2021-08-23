Dead Talk Media Announces, "First of its Kind" Virtual Film Festival, CineXposè, Geared Towards the Horror Entertainment Genre

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dead Talk Media LLC, Broadcast & Media Production Company behind the Horror Entertainment Talk Show 'Dead Talk Live' announced today a new Virtual Film Festival geared towards the Horror Entertainment Genre called "CineXposè." Referred to as "CXF," the Festival is scheduled to run from December 16th, 2021, through December 19th, 2021.

CineXpose Film Festival Dead Talk Media LLC

Distinguishing itself from other Virtual Film Festivals, CineXposè offers Filmmakers the opportunity to submit their films without any fees. The Motion Picture Projects will be scheduled to air live to an invitation-only audience consisting of Film Studios, Producers, and a select number of Horror Fans. The Festivals Official Website is located at: https://cinexpose.com.

'Dead Talk Live' has over a combined following of 400,000 Horror Entertainment Fans spanning the globe on 5 Social Media Networks including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and Twitter. For more information visit: https://deadtalklive.com.

"We want to allow filmmakers of this amazing genre to have their work shown and picked up for distribution without any limitations." – Efrain Rodriguez, CineXpose Film Festival Director

Horror Entertainment Talk Show 'Dead Talk Live' is available on 'Screambox,' 'Amazon Prime Video,' and is streamed live simultaneously to all its followers on social media.

About Dead Talk Media LLC

Dead Talk Media LLC is a Broadcast & Media Production Company. It Produces 'Dead Talk Live' Horror Entertainment Talk Show that features Celebrity Guest Interviews, the Latest Horror Headlines, News, Reviews, Trailers, and more. CineXpose is just one of the many yet to come ventures planned as the company delves deeper into the Motion Picture Industry.

CineXposè Contact Information

[email protected]

(347) 593-8949

Dead Talk Media LLC Contacts



John Vizaniaris

Founder/President

[email protected]

Efrain Rodriguez

Executive Producer and CineXposè Director

[email protected]

Websites:

https://cinexpose.com

https://deadtalklive.com

https://deadtalkmedia.com

SOURCE Dead Talk Media LLC

Related Links

https://deadtalklive.com.

