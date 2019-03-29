Deadline approaching to enter your best coverage of foreign affairs from 2018

News provided by

National Press Club

Mar 29, 2019, 10:15 ET

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The time is here to enter the best journalism about foreign affairs in 2018 in the National Press Club's annual journalism contest. The winners in both print/online and broadcast will get the Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence.

The award is named for Hood, a distinguished diplomatic correspondent for The Associated Press and a founding member of the National Press Club. Entrants must demonstrate an understanding of American foreign policy and how foreign affairs affect those policies.

Entries can be a single article or broadcast or a series of articles or broadcasts (maximum of 5) that will be judged as one unit.

Include a letter detailing how and why the piece or series broke fresh ground or how it brought clarity and understanding of foreign policy issues to the U.S. audience. There is a $750 prize for the winner in each category.

The deadline to submit entries is April 15, and the contest is open to Press Club members and non-members. Offering entries is free for NPC members, and costs $60 for non-members.

Entries may be submitted online or by the more traditional use of mail. For more information, click on: http://press.org/about/awards.

Winners will be honored at a dinner this summer at the National Press Club. For more information, contact Will Lester at wjlester@aol.com or call 410-271-7020.

SOURCE National Press Club

Related Links

http://press.org

Also from this source

National Press Club wants to see your best news photos from 2018...

Deadline fast approaching to enter your best breaking news...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Deadline approaching to enter your best coverage of foreign affairs from 2018

News provided by

National Press Club

Mar 29, 2019, 10:15 ET