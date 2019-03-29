Deadline approaching to enter your best coverage of foreign affairs from 2018

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The time is here to enter the best journalism about foreign affairs in 2018 in the National Press Club's annual journalism contest. The winners in both print/online and broadcast will get the Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence.

The award is named for Hood, a distinguished diplomatic correspondent for The Associated Press and a founding member of the National Press Club. Entrants must demonstrate an understanding of American foreign policy and how foreign affairs affect those policies.

Entries can be a single article or broadcast or a series of articles or broadcasts (maximum of 5) that will be judged as one unit.

Include a letter detailing how and why the piece or series broke fresh ground or how it brought clarity and understanding of foreign policy issues to the U.S. audience. There is a $750 prize for the winner in each category.

The deadline to submit entries is April 15, and the contest is open to Press Club members and non-members. Offering entries is free for NPC members, and costs $60 for non-members.

Entries may be submitted online or by the more traditional use of mail. For more information, click on: http://press.org/about/awards.

Winners will be honored at a dinner this summer at the National Press Club. For more information, contact Will Lester at wjlester@aol.com or call 410-271-7020.

SOURCE National Press Club

