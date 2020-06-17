Deadline Approaching: United Ways Ask Families Across Texas to Complete Important Survey to Assess Economic Impact of COVID19

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Ways across Texas and the state organization, United Ways of Texas, are conducting a statewide survey to assess the economic impact the COVID19 crisis has had on Texas families. All Texas families are invited to complete the United Way Texas COVID19 survey by June 24 here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/txcovid19impact. Individual responses are confidential. The link to the survey in Spanish is here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/spanishtxcovid19impact.)

For many Texans, the economic crisis has stripped away family assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions. The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, childcare challenges and economic changes that Texas families are navigating. United Ways across Texas and the state organization, United Ways of Texas, are conducting a statewide survey to assess the economic impact the COVID19 crisis has had on Texas families. All Texas families are invited to complete the United Way Texas COVID19 survey by June 24. The survey requires about 10 minutes to take.

"Every Texas family has felt the impact of COVID19 and even though much of our state has re-opened, life remains uncertain," said Adrianna Cuellar Rojas, United Ways of Texas President and CEO. "This survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID19 has had on Texans, to help inform state and community leaders in how best to support Texans in need."

Before the pandemic hit, more than one in four Texas households were already struggling, led by workers that were unable to earn enough to cover the basics or to save for an unexpected life crisis or loss of a job. For many Texans, the economic crisis has stripped away family assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions. The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, childcare challenges and economic changes that Texas families are navigating.

"On a daily basis, United Ways across our state are focused on helping Texans thrive. With COVID19, the needs of Texas families, many who were already struggling prior to the pandemic, have been amplified, with disruptions in workforce, childcare, school and overall life," said Cuellar Rojas. "The information gathered from this survey will help inform United Ways and others as we work to respond to both the immediate needs of Texans, and as we look forward to the next phase of recovery and what will be needed most to help get families back on track."

"H-E-B is committed, now more than ever, to supporting Texans. As a long-time, proud partner and supporter of communities, H-E-B recognizes the importance of seeking out a deeper understanding of the challenges ahead for Texas families across our state. H-E-B and United Way proudly support and encourage Texans Helping Texans," said Bea Lopez, H-E-B Unit Director and United Ways of Texas Board Chair.

The survey is available through June 24 and takes about ten minutes and includes questions such as: What are you concerned about in the weeks and months ahead? (Check all that apply)

You or a loved one getting COVID-19



Paying rent/mortgage



Paying other bills



Medical issues other than COVID-19



Mental health issue



Children's well-being



Supporting my child/remote learning



Adequate childcare



Getting food and other things I need



The economic health of my community



Attending church or other social gatherings



Other. Please specify.

"If you've felt the economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic, please take the time to complete the 10-minute survey," Cuellar Rojas said. "United Way wants to listen and learn so we can know how best to help those Texans who have been hardest hit by COVID-19."

About United Ways of Texas

The mission of the United Ways of Texas is to integrate action and resources for the common good. UWT is an association working with local United Ways across the state representing 254 counties. Together we work across our communities to tackle common challenges that affect our local communities but are bigger than any of us — challenges our entire state faces. Along with United Ways across the country, we are part of a global network of more than 1,800 United Ways, servicing communities in 41 countries. For more information, go to www.uwtexas.org.

