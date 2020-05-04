Deadline Extended For Consumers and Businesses to Claim $100 or More in Over $1.2 Billion Auto Parts Settlements

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by the Notice Provider, Kinsella Media, LLC, about the coordinated lawsuits in In re Automotive Parts Antitrust Litigation, MDL No. 2311.

The deadline to file a claim in one of the largest antitrust settlements in United States history, affecting millions of consumers and businesses nationwide, was extended to June 18, 2020. Anyone who bought or leased a new vehicle or bought replacement parts in at least one of the 30 qualifying states and/or the District of Columbia between 1990 and 2019 could get $100 or more from over $1.2 Billion in Auto Parts Settlements.

Affected consumers and businesses can submit a claim form online or by mail by June 18, 2020 to be eligible for a payment. Claim forms are available at the website, www.AutoPartsClass.com, or by calling 1-877-940-5043.

The lawsuits allege that Defendants fixed the price of dozens of auto parts, causing millions of consumers and businesses around the country to pay more for certain new or leased vehicles and replacement parts.

"Don't miss the chance to claim your money. If you bought or leased a new vehicle or bought a replacement part for a vehicle, fill out the form and submit it online at www.AutoPartsClass.com or by mail today. It is very easy and takes only a few minutes," said Chanler A. Langham, a partner at Susman Godfrey L.L.P., one of the law firms appointed by the Court to represent consumers and businesses in these Settlements in addition to Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP and Robins Kaplan LLP.

Important Information and Dates:

Eligible consumers or businesses may now submit a claim form online or by mail by June 18, 2020 .

. The Court has scheduled a hearing at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse, 231 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit, Michigan , at 10:00 a.m. on June 17, 2020 .

For more information:

Visit: www.AutoPartsClass.com

Call: 1-877-940-5043

Email: [email protected]

Write to: Auto Parts Settlements, P.O. Box 10163, Dublin, OH 43017-3163

