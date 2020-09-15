Deadline Extended: Sign Up for the National Solar Tour
The Deadline to submit your Local Solar Tour has been Extended to September 23, 2020
BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) and Solar United Neighbors (SUN) have converted the 2020 edition of the National Solar Tour to be fully virtual. From September 28 - October 4, the largest annual grassroots solar event will take place online at nationalsolartour.org. The National Solar Tour will help empower tour-goers to learn about solar technology, sustainability, and the process of going solar from tour hosts nationwide; all from the safety of their home.
There's still time to get involved! Solar advocates are encouraged to organize a Local Solar Tour in their area. Open Houses can feature solar, other renewables, sustainability features, and energy efficient tactics.
Hosting a Local Solar Tour is as easy as 1, 2, 3:
- Sign-up your Local Solar Tour - This is a five minute form that will help generate the information for your Local Solar Tour
- Recruit other solar advocates who have gone solar to host an Open House on your Local Tour and have them record a Tour Videos (around 5 minutes long) or shoot a Photo Tour
- Fill out the Open House form for each Tour Site - Indicate the Local Solar Tour name on the form and upload the Tour Video or Photo Tour for each Open House on your Local Solar Tour
After completing these steps, a Tour webpage will be automatically generated for your Local Solar Tour (you can also opt to include your own web page should you not wish to have one created for you). The Tour web pages will display video and photo tours along with any contact information you want to share, sponsor logos, welcome videos or any additional information you would like to share with attendees. Local organizers interested in hosting a Local Solar Tour should sign up to participate by September 23.
Attendees will log into nationalsolartour.org with an email to view live programming or solar Tours starting on September 28. Once logged in there will be a map of all Local Solar Tours and individual Open Houses, these sites will be pinned on the map by zip codes and will be searchable by other variables as well. Attendees then can click on the pin of any Local Solar Tour or individual Open House and view the videos or photo tours associated with that site. Don't forget to RSVP to attend the National Solar Tour at nationalsolartour.org/rsvp2020.
2020 National Solar Tour Program Schedule
Monday September 28 - Electric Vehicle Day
EV Panel
Tuesday, September 29 - Solar Homes Day
Coffee Chat with Solar Owners
All About Solar/Intro to Solar
Going Solar with a Certified Installer | NABCEP
Happy Hour with Solar Owners
Wednesday September 30 - Solar Businesses Day
Solar for Small Business
Solar Businesses and Sustainability Panel
Thursday, October 1 - Solar Schools Day
A Brighter Future for Schools Through Solar
Electrify Your Ride to School
Students Lead the Charge for Solar
Friday, October 2 - Community Building Day
Policy Session | Community Solar
Energy and Equity Panel
Veterans Program | NABCEP
Movie Screening
Saturday, October 3 & Sunday, October 4 - Virtual Solar Tours
Established in 1954, ASES is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and 100% renewable energy by sharing information, events and resources to cultivate community and power progress. With 34 regional chapters, ASES integrates the perspectives of science, industry, policy and citizens. It publishes the award-winning Solar Today magazine, the e-newsletter [email protected] for renewable energy professionals, and hosts monthly webinars for the ASES Webinar Series. ASES also hosts the ASES National Solar Conference, which will take place for its 50th anniversary, August 3rd - 6th, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.
Solar United Neighbors helps people go solar, join together, and fight for their energy rights. The organization helps thousands of people go solar every year through bulk purchase groups known as "solar co-ops," as well as through paid membership programs. Members receive ongoing support in researching and purchasing solar, enjoy discounts and guidance on system maintenance and join a community of solar supporters fighting to ensure their investment in solar is protected.
