DEADLINE: Facebook, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - FB

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) securities have until December 27, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Ngian v. Facebook, Inc., No. 21-cv-05976 (E.D.N.Y.). Commenced on October 27, 2021, the Facebook securities class action lawsuit charges Facebook as well as certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Facebook securities class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Facebook misrepresented its user growth; (ii) Facebook knew that duplicate accounts represented a greater portion of its growth than stated, and it should have provided more detailed disclosures as to the implication of duplicate accounts to Facebook's user base and growth; (iii) Facebook did not provide a fair platform for speech, and regularly protected high profile users via its Cross Check/XCheck system; (iv) despite being aware of their use of Facebook's platforms, Facebook failed to respond meaningfully to drug cartels, human traffickers, and violent organizations; (v) Facebook has been working to attract preteens to its platform and services; and (vi) as a result, defendants made public statements that were materially false and misleading.

On September 13, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article titled "Facebook Says Its Rules Apply to All. Company Documents Reveal a Secret Elite That's Exempt." This Wall Street Journal article would be the first of nine articles published by the outlet based on documents provided by a then-unknown whistleblower (the "Whistleblower"). The article, among other things, reported that Facebook's CEO and founder, defendant Mark Zuckerberg, "has publicly said Facebook Inc. allows its more than three billion users to speak on equal footing with the elites of politics, culture and journalism, and that its standards of behavior apply to everyone, no matter their status or fame. In private, the company has built a system that has exempted high-profile users from some or all of its rules." On this news, the price of Facebook shares fell.

Then, on September 28, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article titled "Facebook's Effort to Attract Preteens Goes Beyond Instagram Kids, Documents Show." The article stated, among other things, that "[i]nternal Facebook documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show the company formed a team to study preteens, set a three-year goal to create more products for them and commissioned strategy papers about the long-term business opportunities presented by these potential users." On this news, the price of Facebook shares fell.

Thereafter, on October 3, 2021, CBS News aired a television segment on 60 Minutes interviewing the Whistleblower, revealed to be Frances Haugen, on her findings during her time at Facebook. On that same day, CBS published an article containing highlights from the interview, stating, among other things, that "Facebook has realized that if they change the algorithm to be safer, people will spend less time on the site, they'll click on less ads, they'll make less money." The following day, on October 4, 2021, CBS News published an article titled "Whistleblower's SEC Complaint: Facebook Knew Platform Was Used to 'Promote Human Trafficking and Domestic Servitude,'" containing the whistleblower complaints against Facebook filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of the October 3 and 4 revelations, Facebook's share price fell nearly $17.00 per share, further damaging investors.

