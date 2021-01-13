Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 2, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Boston Scientific Corporation ("Boston Scientific" or the "Company") (NYSE: BSX) securities between April 24, 2019 and November 16, 2020 inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their Boston Scientific investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On November 17, 2020, Boston Scientific announced a worldwide recall of all unused inventory of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System, a transcatheter aortic valve replacement product which had been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in April 2019. Citing "complexities associated with the product delivery system" and the "additional time and investment required to develop and reintroduce an enhanced delivery system," the Company stated that it had "chosen to retire the entire LOTUS product platform immediately."

On this news, Boston Scientific's stock price fell $3.00 per share, or approximately 8%, to close at $35.03 per share on November 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System's product delivery system was dysfunctional and threatened the continued viability of the entire product line; (2) as a result, the Company had materially overstated the continued commercial viability and profitability of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boston Scientific securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 2, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Related Links

http://www.howardsmithlaw.com/

