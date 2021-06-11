Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG)

BENSALEM, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming July 23, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Washington Prime Group, Inc. ("WPG" or the "Company") (NYSE: WPG) securities between November 5, 2020 and March 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their WPG investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On February 16, 2021, WPG disclosed that its operating partnership, Washington Prime Group, L.P. ("WPG L.P."), had "elected to withhold an interest payment of $23.2 million due on February 15, 2021 with respect to WPG L.P.'s outstanding Senior Notes due 2024," and that "WPG L.P. has a 30-day grace period to make the interest payment before such non-payment constitutes an 'event of default.'" The Company further advised that, in an event of default, certain counterparties to the senior notes "could accelerate the outstanding indebtedness due . . . making such indebtedness due and payable, which would result in a cross-default with respect to some of WPG L.P.'s or the Company's other indebtedness."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $4.59, or 38%, to close at $7.49 per share on February 16, 2021, on unusually heavy volume.

Then, on March 4, 2021, Bloomberg reported that WPG "is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing as time runs out to avert default after it skipped an interest payment on its debt, according to people with knowledge of the plans."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $3.77, or 60%, to close at $2.51 per share on March 4, 2021, on unusually heavy volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that WPG's financial condition was deteriorating substantially; (2) that, as a result, there was substantial uncertainty about the Company's ability to meet its capital structure obligations as they became due; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired WPG securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 23, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

