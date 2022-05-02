Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld to Auction BloodStrike #1 Remastered Comic Book NFT on MakersPlace

BLOODSTRIKE #1 stormed the charts in 1992, selling over 1 million copies in its debut printing! 30 years after making their dynamic debut as part of Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld's expanded Extreme Universe, Bloodstrike #1 has been Re-mastered for a special NFT edition! Bloodstrike #1 introduced the world to Cabbot Stone! Shogun! Deadlock! Fourplay! And more. Written and illustrated by Rob Liefeld, the first issue was the first chapter of the celebrated Blood Brothers storyline! This first ever throw down featured Liefeld's dynamic super team Brigade, featured at the conclusion of the first issue. This historic NFT drop features all new variant editions of classic Bloodstrike covers as well as all-new covers by Liefeld and the introduction of a new Bloodstrike operative! Each buyer will receive the comic in PDF form featuring the cover they purchase. The first 200 buyers of all nine covers will get an extremely limited edition, physical copy of the comic signed personally by Liefeld. There is also a 1/1 Hero Cover for auction that will be minted and signed. The winner of the 1/1 cover will also receive the ONLY paper copy of the Original Art hand drawn by Rob Liefeld.

"As a marketplace that occupies a unique position in the diverse and fast-growing NFT market, MakersPlace loves to work with projects from comic book legends like Rob Liefeld," said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace. "One of my favorite aspects of what we do is being able to both launch what's new and to bring old works of art back to life, whether it's through a painting or a comic book series. Technology has granted us this gift of rejuvenation, which expands audiences for artwork."

The format will be nine limited edition sales and one auction. Each of the following covers are titled as follows:

BLOODSTRIKE 30TH ANNIVERSARY

BLOODSTRIKE 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE CLASSIC

BLOODSTRIKE CLASSIC VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE 25 VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE HOMAGE VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE TWILIGHT VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE ASSASSIN VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE BLOOD BROTHERS VARIANT

1/1 BLOODSTRIKE HERO COVER

"I wanted to really do something special and fresh for both Image Comics 30th Anniversary as well as the 30th anniversary of Bloodstrike, and this special edition NFT Drop with Makers Place checks all the boxes," said Rob Liefeld. "For this special edition of Bloodstrike #1 I went in and personally enhanced the art on each page, sharpening faces and figures as well as having all the colors re-done. The cherry on top is all the new cover editions I've included for the occasion! I can't wait for fans to own a piece of this history!"

For more information on the drop, visit https://makersplace.com/robliefeld/drops/bloodstrike

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity. Please visit: https://makersplace.com/

About Rob Liefeld:

Rob Liefeld is an Illustrious comic book Creator, Writer, Artist and Author from Orange County, CA, best known as the creator of everyone's favorite Merc With A Mouth, Marvel's "Deadpool". His 30+ year career spans work on many of the industry's top-tier comic franchises from both DC and Marvel including the X-Men, Captain America, The Avengers, Spiderman, X-Force, Teen Titans and Hawkman. His big break came in 1991 when Marvel handed him the reins of the ailing New Mutants Franchise. He created dozens of new characters including Domino, Shatterstar, Stryfe, Wildside and Warpath to name just a few but it was his creation of Deadpool, first seen in New Mutants #92, that changed it all. He single handedly reinvigorated the franchise. Deadpool, along with one of Liefeld's other popular creations, Cable, was spun off when Liefeld created X-Force. X-Force #1 quickly became a runaway hit selling over 5 million copies and still stands as the number #2 highest selling comic book of all time.

In 1992, Liefeld left Marvel and alongside 6 other notable comic book creators and created IMAGE COMICS. They quickly became the number one independent label in comic book history. Rob's own IMAGE offshoot, Extreme Studios created many successful publications such as Avengelyne, Prophet, Bloodstrike, Brigade, Glory and Supreme but it was his own creation Youngblood, that shattered all expectations and sales records with over 1 million copies sold.

Not content with just conquering the comics world, Rob's characters have taken over the big screen as well. Deadpool was made into 2 major motion pictures featuring Ryan Reynolds playing the titular character. They shattered box office records making over $1.5 billion dollars worldwide. In 2021, it was announced that PROPHET would be adapted to a major motion picture directed by Sam Hargrave (Extraction) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as the title character John Prophet. Liefeld will serve as Executive producer.

